WWE Fastlane 2021: 5 Biggest news stories - Major WrestleMania showdown teased, legend to turn heel soon? 

From a newsworthy intergender match to a controversial main event, WWE Fastlane 2021 featured many contrasting moments.

Sunday's pay-per-view was a tale of two halves. Fastlane began on an underwhelming note, but the event soon turned into an engaging show during the second half. It was not the most cohesive pay-per-view as a whole, but there were just enough moments to make it a decent and enjoyable offering.

At the same time, most finishes from this event served to build towards WWE WrestleMania 37. What are your thoughts on this year's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view? Do leave your opinions in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from WWE Fastlane 2021.

#5 Bianca Belair got slapped by her own tag team partner at WWE Fastlane

At Fastlane, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair teamed up to take on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at stake.

Heading into this bout, Banks and Belair were on the same page. Meanwhile, Jax and Baszler had a bad night on the SmackDown episode before Fastlane. But over the course of their match at Sunday's pay-per-view, this equation was reversed for Jax and Baszler's benefit.

In addition to Reginald's shenanigans, the conflict between Banks and Belair allowed Jax and Baszler to retain their titles.

After the match, The EST of WWE and The Legit Boss argued about their loss in the ring. This sequence should have led to a significant brawl between the two stars, as Banks slapped Belair and stormed off immediately. But for some reason, Belair did not retaliate in any capacity.

Sasha Banks is now the clear heel of their feud, while Bianca Belair is the babyface. Unfortunately, the SmackDown Women's Championship storyline has already lost a lot of momentum because of Banks and Belair's passive equation in WWE. Both have verbally expressed their frustrations on television, but the duo's overcomplicated presence in the tag team division has been a problem.

Let's hope that the two stars can solely focus on their WrestleMania clash from this point onward.

