5 Biggest news stories from WWE RAW (June 1, 2020)

Rey Mysterio's son might be ready to make his WWE debut

From Rey Mysterio's retirement ceremony being revealed as a complete sham to Charlotte Flair and Asuka tearing it up in a Champion vs. Champion match, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

During a time where shows like AEW Dynamite, WWE NXT, and SmackDown have been boosting their creative power to attract more viewers, Monday Night RAW continues to be one step behind in terms of content.

There were notable moments from this week's RAW. But the Red brand failed to establish a segment that can draw more attention when compared to segments like Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho's brawl on Dynamite, or Jeff Hardy's controversial cold open to last week's SmackDown.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (June 1, 2020).

#5: Apollo Crews chose Kevin Owens as his first challenger for the United States Championship

Apollo Crews and his U.S. title victory has been one of the most discussed moments since last week's episode of RAW.

In an effort to keep his title run exciting, Crews got right down to business and selected Kevin Owens as the first challenger to his U.S. title reign.

The only low point from this angle was that it had to end in a no-contest when Andrade and Angel Garza interfered. Garza has beef with Owens, and Andrade wasn't too happy that Crews ended the former's title reign.

The usual interference trope led to a tag team match between all four competitors, and it felt like a downstep from the previous bout. However, Owens and Crews picked up a victory on the road to Backlash.

On a side note, Angel Garza's charisma has been one of the best aspects of WWE RAW lately.