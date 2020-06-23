5 Biggest news stories from WWE RAW (June 22, 2020)

Edge brought back his Rated-R persona in a fantastic promo on WWE RAW!

Sasha Banks finally entered the main title scene in this episode.

Edge cut a fantastic promo against Randy Orton!

From The Big Show and Randy Orton facing off against each other to Edge's fantastic promo, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

It's obvious now that Monday Night RAW feels like a completely different show under Bruce Prichard's creative leadership. The Red brand put on a jam-packed episode this week and even if some of it may have been a little overwhelming, RAW has been a newsworthy affair for two consecutive weeks.

This particular episode succeeded in creating new feuds, and it should be interesting to see how WWE RAW develops along the way for the next few months.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (June 22, 2020).

#5: Asuka finally defeated Charlotte Flair as RAW Women's Champion

Say what you want about The Queen of the Women's Divison, but she has been one of WWE's biggest assets in recent memory.

Charlotte Flair got a title opportunity against Asuka this week, and Nia Jax wasn't particularly happy about that. Jax thinks she's still owed another title match since her latest encounters with Asuka haven't been definitive inside the squared circle.

Jax and Charlotte were involved in a scuffle in the early moments of this episode, and it cost Charlotte later on in the night, where a compromised shoulder (thanks to Nia Jax) led to Asuka picking up a victory against The Queen.

Nia Jax attacked Charlotte Flair again backstage, and if this week's WWE RAW was any indication, then it looks like both of them are going to be embroiled in a feud very soon. It will be interesting to see who prevails as the dominant woman here because both Charlotte and Nia Jax are known to be the favorites going into any match.

