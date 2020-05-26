5 Biggest news stories from WWE RAW (May 25, 2020)

Apollo Crews became the new United States Champion!

From Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre brawling at the end of the episode to Seth Rollins thanking Rey Mysterio for his "ultimate sacrifice", this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

As Pro-Wrestling fans, we have been treated to a variety of content in the past few days. RAW continued with that tradition by including a live crowd of NXT developmental talent this week.

The show consisted of some important plot points, and the live crowd's presence enhanced the weaker aspects of the episode as well.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (May 25, 2020).

#5: Apollo Crews won his first WWE title by defeating Andrade for the United States Championship

Apollo Crews has been one of those WWE Superstars who got lost in the shuffle as time went on. But all of his hard work and sacrifice paid off in the form of the United States title on this week's RAW.

Before his recent comeback, Crews had been "injured" against Andrade in singles competition. That scenario was framed as a heartbreaking moment as well as the last major Championship opportunity of his career.

But Andrade was finally dethroned from his position of the titleholder by Crews several weeks later.

The match itself was good, and the live crowd heightened the occasion for the better.

It's no secret that Andrade's U.S. title run had suffered due to several setbacks along the way. Zelina Vega's presence, as well as the subplot involving Austin Theory and Angel Garza, helped spice things up a bit.

But after a while, the title change became necessary, and WWE did a good job by giving Apollo Crews such a huge opportunity in 2020.