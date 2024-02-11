5 biggest WWE stars in The Rock & Roman Reigns' family

Throughout wrestling's storied history, WWE has seen many legendary families who have been represented through second and third-generation superstars.

For example, The Steiner Brothers' legacy lives on today with Bron Breakker, and of course, Cody Rhodes has successfully filled Dusty's iconic footsteps, representing the Rhodes family. Several other legendary families have entertained the WWE Universe for generations.

One of the greatest, arguably the greatest, wrestling families is the Anoa'i Wrestling Family. This household has a rich wrestling history that dates back over 60 years and counting.

Some of the top stars today are descendants of the Anoa'i family. The Rock and Roman Reigns are two of the most notable names from this great family.

Here is our list of the biggest stars from The Rock and Roman Reigns family.

#5. 8-time WWE Tag Team Champion The Usos

Jimmy and Jey Uso represent the Anoa'i legacy well!

Jimmy and Jey Uso are twin brothers who are the sons of Hall of Famer Rikishi. The twins began their WWE careers in 2009, first working in the former developmental system known as FCW.

The Usos were destined for greatness and were elevated to the main roster in 2010.

Since joining the main roster, The Usos have become one of the greatest tag teams ever. With eight tag team title reigns to their credit, Jimmy and Jey have worked their way into superstardom.

The Usos were also one of the critical components to the success of The Bloodline Saga. Jimmy and Jey are currently working separately as singles competitors, but most people believe the duo will eventually reunite to continue their legacy as one of WWE's greatest tag teams.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi

Rikishi accepting his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame!

One of the most known Samoan personas of all time is Rikishi. He started with WWE in the early 90s as one-half of The Headshrinkers. At the time, he was known as Fatu and was partnered with Samu.

The Headshrinkers were one of the most feared and dominant tag teams of their time, culminating with a tag team title run in 1994. Rikishi was best known by fans for his Attitude Era run as one-third of the faction known as Too Cool.

Alongside Grandmaster Sexay and Scotty-2-Hotty, the trio became one of the biggest fan favorites of the Attitude Era. Rikishi was the anchor of the stable, with his trademark "stink face" maneuver that fans were always excited to witness. The former Intercontinental Champion was inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame in 2015.

#3. 2-time WWF Champion Yokozuna

The legendary Yokozuna squaring off with Stone Cold Steve Austin!

When you hear friends and colleagues speak about Yokozuna, you typically hear great stories about how kind-hearted and beloved he was by everyone he came in contact with.

Despite being one of the biggest heels in WWE history, Yokozuna was adored by virtually everyone in the pro wrestling community.

Yokozuna began his WWE run in 1992 and was eventually paired with Mr. Fuji. For someone who tipped the scales at roughly 600 pounds, Yokozuna was incredibly agile and could move around very well for a person of his stature. He made it to the main event level with the company and eventually captured the WWF Title at WrestleMania 9 after defeating Bret Hart.

However, Yoko lost the title immediately afterward when Hulk Hogan challenged him. Yokozuna regained the championship at the King of the Ring premium live event and held the title for nearly a year.

Sadly, it was Yokozuna's health that led to his downfall. It's believed that WWE officials sent him home multiple times in an attempt to allow him time to lose weight.

Yokozuna passed away in 2000 at only 34 years old. He was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012 by his cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso.

#2. Longest-reigning Universal Champion in WWE history, Roman Reigns

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is high atop the mountain of relevance.

For the past several years, one name stands high above every other name in professional wrestling. That name is, of course, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. For over 1200 days as Universal Champion, Reigns has been the standard that every other superstar dreams of being at.

Roman Reigns began his path to superstardom at the 2020 Payback Premium Live Event. In the main event, Roman took on Braun Strowman and then-champion Bray Wyatt in a Triple-Threat match for the title. In the end, Reigns was victorious and has since been on a journey that will be remembered forever.

As the Road to WrestleMania 40 is in full swing, Roman Reigns is on a collision course that will culminate with a showdown with Cody Rhodes in the main event of what is being billed as the biggest 'Mania of all time.

Will Roman's historic streak continue, or will Cody 'finish his story?' The outcome remains to be revealed, but it should be an exciting ride to the finish line.

#1. WWE Triple Crown Champion Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Will Roman Reigns go one-on-one with The Great One at WrestleMania?

The hottest topic in all sports and entertainment right now is The Rock and his potential involvement in WrestleMania 40.

At the recent WrestleMania Kickoff press event, The Rock seemingly turned heel, as he aligned himself with real-life "Bloodline" member Roman Reigns. It appears The Great One and Tribal Chief are currently embroiled in a war with Cody Rhodes and possibly Seth Rollins.

In 1996, a bright-eyed 24-year-old babyface known as Rocky Maivia emerged onto the WWF scene. The name was an ode to his father, Rocky Johnson, and his grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia.

The third-generation megastar would eventually change his name to The Rock in 1997, and he would become arguably one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

The Rock is undoubtedly one of, if not the most influential superstar in history. No one has gone on to achieve the level of mainstream success that he has outside the company. The Great One has become one of the biggest box-office attractions in history.

With that said, all roads have led him back to WWE, and as WrestleMania XL approaches, fans are excited to see exactly what will evolve from his affiliation with Roman Reigns.