5 biggest WWE Superstars who have never headlined WrestleMania

CM Punk and Goldberg

On March 31, 1985, WWE presented the first-ever WrestleMania event. Little did the fans know at the time that the show would go on to become a full-fledged pro-wrestling festival and the biggest wrestling event of the year. Ever since then, we have witnessed 35 WrestleManias, and the event keeps getting bigger and better with each passing year.

A string of WWE legends and Hall of Famers have graced WrestleMania with their presence. Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and many more have headlined the show of shows on various occasions and delivered memorable matches that would go down in history as some of the very best.

On the other hand, there have been a bunch of top Superstars who had Hall of Fame careers, and won the top title on several instances, but never made it to the main event of WrestleMania.

In the following slideshow, we'll take a look at 5 of the biggest WWE Superstars of all time, who have never headlined a WrestleMania.

#5 Kane

Kane

After going through a bunch of failed gimmicks, including that of a dentist, Glenn Jacobs finally debuted in WWE as Kane, The Undertaker's storyline brother. He immediately turned into a major star upon his 1997 debut, and went on to win the WWE title at King of the Ring 1998.

Kane has had a decorated WWE career, and is a 2-time World Champion, but he never managed to make the main event of The Show of Shows.

The Big Red Machine came close to bagging the opportunity at the 2001 Royal Rumble, but was eliminated by eventual winner Stone Cold Steve Austin. Kane again came close to winning the Royal Rumble, when he and Big Show teamed up during the 2015 edition and dominated the free-for-all.

The eventual winner, Roman Reigns, eliminated the duo and Kane again fell short of bagging a WrestleMania main event.

