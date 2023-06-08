5 Blockbuster matches for Drew McIntyre upon his potential return

Drew McIntyre has been absent from WWE programming for two months, and fans eagerly anticipate his return. McIntyre's contract is nearing its end, and rumors are swirling regarding if he'll re-sign or move onto greener pastures.

If WWE and McIntyre can finally come to terms on a new deal, we'll hopefully see the two-time WWE Champion return this year. Being drafted to RAW has set up some interesting feuds for the Scottish Warrior. The 38-year-old's resume means he's an instant main eventer when he comes back, and any superstar that feuds with him will be elevated in the process.

Today we'll be taking a look at some big blockbuster match-ups for McIntyre. Now, we'll be sticking with the brand split for most of this list. However, if the WWE doesn't follow its own brand split, I can allow myself one exception. Yeah!

#5. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight

Two former TNA World Heavyweight Champions for a major feud in 2023? If it's these two, it would make for some exciting TV, to say the least. LA Knight is pegged by many to be the favorite for Mr. Money in the Bank this year. The WWE Universe is fully behind The Namer of Dummies, and it's easy to see why.

Okay, yes, LA Knight is technically a SmackDown Superstar. But when it comes to strict rules in the brand split, WWE tends to forget them if a story is worth telling. AJ Styles showed up on RAW last week just for a tag match with Seth Rollins, so the brand split is less of a roadblock and more of a speed bump.

If Knight does win Money in the Bank, he won't be cashing in immediately and needs a few feuds to keep him on-screen looking dangerous and competent. That is exactly what a back-and-forth with Drew McIntyre can do.

These two stars do have a history together, and if WWE allows them to bring it up, it would help give this rivalry an extra bit of spice. After all, they debuted in TNA together as a group, The Rising, before feuding there.

If Knight does become Mr. MITB, Drew McIntyre could even challenge for the briefcase. We've seen the case change hands a few times already, with Edge and The Miz both successfully cashing in after tearing it away from the original winner. The possibility of Drew ruining the rise of Knight can lead to a much-needed double-turn for the two.

LA Knight's too over with crowds at this point not to be a face, and McIntyre is much better as the aggressive, destructive Scottish Psychopath. If handled well, Knight and McIntyre could be higher, regardless of the outcome of the feud.

#4. Drew McIntyre vs. Matt Riddle

The Original Bro is getting a bit more serious as of late, as we saw him take out both Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci on RAW this week. Matt Riddle's frustration has led to a much more violent and intense version of the former United States Champion.

Riddle is setting up for an Intercontinental Championship match with Gunther sooner rather than later and is proving to be quite the burden for Imperium. If he's able to dethrone the champion, he'd be the first man on the main roster to conquer the Ring General in singles action.

A returning Drew McIntyre may be frustrated that someone like Riddle could do something that he and Sheamus failed to achieve for months on end on SmackDown. This could end in a hard-hitting Intercontinental Championship bout between the two, worthy of stealing the show at any premium live event.

It could also put some much-needed gold around the waist of McIntyre while freeing up Gunther for Seth Rollins and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

#3. Drew McIntyre vs. The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day continues to run amuck on Monday Night RAW, with Rhea Ripley and crew looking to capture more gold. Damian Priest got his shot at Seth Rollins' world title on the red brand recently, and it seems there could be friction between the Archer of Infamy and Finn Balor.

What could ease that tension better than a common enemy, someone like the returning Drew McIntyre? If you're going to send in a one-man army to handle Prison Dom and the Black Parade, the Scottish Warrior is the right choice. The group's antics and constant attacks may be too much for Adam Pearce to handle, forcing his hand and bringing in McIntyre to clean up.

This could bring us to some electrifying match-ups between McIntyre and Priest or Balor. Though this feud's real meat and potatoes would be The Scottish Warrior getting his hands on Dominik Mysterio, something the WWE Universe would be glued to their screens for. As far as Rhea Ripley goes, there are several names on RAW that McIntyre can call on for help there.

#2. Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes

Lying there, on the floor! Cody hit with a Claymore!

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre have somewhat similar career paths. Though McIntyre never started a promotion, both men left WWE as "undesirable" Superstars at low points in their careers. The Scottish Warrior was a member of the Job Squad of the 2010s, the Three Man Band, alongside Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater.

Cody's last few years were spent as Stardust, a character similar to his brother Dustin's Goldust persona. Both men left when their stock couldn't get much lower, had successful runs in IMPACT Wrestling and overseas, and returned to WWE much larger, both in physique and name recognition.

Drew McIntyre did manage to win the WWE Championship twice during the pandemic but has struggled to reach those heights ever since. And with Cody's return, a heel McIntyre might see him as someone trying to steal his thunder.

We could get a stellar feud out of these two, detailing why they both left, their journey to redemption, and McIntyre's frustration with the WWE Universe choosing Cody over him.

Cody's already showing his ability to feud with a beast like Brock Lesnar, and could get a similar feel out of McIntyre, should the Scottish Psychopath return for blood? The key difference is that McIntyre would be there week in and week out.

#1. Drew McIntyre vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Of course, the biggest feud waiting for Drew McIntyre is the Visionary himself, World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins. After besting AJ Styles at Night of Champions and Damian Priest on Monday Night RAW, Rollins is on quite a roll.

He wants to be the fighting champion that Roman Reigns isn't, and that means taking on all challengers. As great as that is, we've seen what that can do for champions in the past.

Should Drew McIntyre return to RAW with a chip on his shoulder, it could spell an early end for Rollins' run at the top of the flagship show. Moreso if McIntyre finds himself with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

We haven't seen the former champion since WrestleMania, and he was noticeably absent from the tournament to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion last month. Would he be angry about the company leaving him out? Likely so, and he'd take out those frustrations on the man on top.

And this match-up would give WWE what they're needing, an actual main event in case Roman Reigns isn't scheduled to compete at that premium live event. Even better, it may lead to a reign of terror from McIntyre, forcing the chase from Rollins in what could be a very gripping long-term story for RAW.

