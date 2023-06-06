Rhea Ripley gives a 4-word response to Damian Priest saying he doesn't need The Judgment Day to beat Seth Rollins on RAW

Rhea Ripley has had her say about Damian Priest and his decision for Monday Night RAW. The Archer of Infamy has decided not to have any of his fellow-Judgment Day members at ringside. Although Finn Balor was taken aback, Rhea Ripley had some words of encouragement.

This week on RAW, Seth Rollins goaded Damian Priest into ensuring he had a hassle-free main event - at least from an interference perspective. The presence of The Judgment Day usually means that Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley will be a guaranteed boost.

However, ahead of Seth Rollins' first televised defense of the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW, Ripley said that Damian Priest is that good:

"Truth. He's that good!" she wrote.

Huge words of encouragement from the Eradicator of Judgment Day. There was a small tease of tension between Priest and Balor, although it seems far too early to even tease a breakup.

Hopefully, it's simply the kind of tension that they don't dwell on or doesn't grow. Finn Balor was probably not too happy about Seth Rollins' dig at him when he said his reign is already longer than Balor's run as Universal Champion.

Did Damian Preist make the right decision? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

