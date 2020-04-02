5 Bold Predictions for WWE WrestleMania 36: Top Superstar turns heel, Challenger destroys the Champion

WrestleMania is the night where legends are born and moments are created!

Are we in for a massive surprise at WrestleMania 36?

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

WrestleMania 36 is going to be an interesting show!

WrestleMania is known as the Showcase of Immortals. It's the place where WWE culminates an entire year of their programming in the grandest way possible. WrestleMania is defined by huge clashes between top WWE Superstars and the awe-inspiring environment it creates for a fan. It is undoubtedly the biggest and most famous event in the world of professional wrestling.

Yet this year, things are very different, as you might already know. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken over the entire world and the United States of America is one of the countries to be affected by it the most. While many predicted WWE to cancel this year's WrestleMania and stop their programming until the situation gets better, Vince McMahon is a guy who believes in the saying of "The show must go on!"

And with that, we will be witnessing the most unique edition of WrestleMania in its rich history of 36 years as it will take place at the Performance Center in front of no crowd on April 4th and 5th. So let's get the ball rolling with five bold predictions, shall we? Also, be sure to let me know your thoughts and opinions in the comments section on these predictions, whether you agree with them or not.

#5 Drew Gulak turns on Daniel Bryan after helping him to win the Intercontinental title

One of the matches that have the potential to steal the show is the clash between Daniel Bryan and Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship. Now in an ideal world, this match would have been a technical masterpiece due to the sheer excellence of the competitors involved. But the Sami Zayn of now does not care about putting on a good match, he just wants to retain his title somehow.

Due to the same, we can expect a lot of interference from The Artist Collective in this match, who will be trying to help Sami. This is where Drew Gulak could step in and level the odds for Bryan and even help him win the title.

But this is where the massive turn is likely to happen as Drew Gulak could beat down an exhausted Daniel Bryan and yell "I'm better than you!" at him. Gulak has become quite a star in the last few weeks, and if done correctly, a Gulak vs Bryan rivalry could turn out to be a great one.

1 / 5 NEXT