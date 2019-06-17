5 crazy ways WWE could use Bray Wyatt on RAW (June 17th, 2019)

Is it finally time?

The rumours going around the block this Monday (or rather, the last few days) are that Bray Wyatt is very much expected to be backstage for RAW. We admit that it doesn't 100% confirm that he's going to appear live, but to deny it as a possibility would be stupid.

It really has been a long time since we've seen Wyatt in the ring. Nearly ten full months, to be precise. It's crazy because even though he returned around late April, he has yet to enter the arena or the ring.

Think about that: Ten full months of no Bray Wyatt. It's crazy how time has flown, but the truth is that absence does make the heart grow fonder and for Wyatt, the absence and refresh in character was a much-needed one.

Wyatt has captivated our interest with his Firefly Fun House weekly series, but as we know, there's a lot more than what meets the eye. This week, assuming Bray Wyatt does return to RAW properly, here are five crazy ways he can be used.

#5. Reunite him with Luke Harper or establish a feud

Harper has been absent for nearly the same period of time

Both Wyatt and Harper went on an extended hiatus after SummerSlam 2018. Harper was cleared around February but hasn't really wrestled on the main roster except for the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

To add to it, he requested his release which was rejected by WWE, with rumours that he's in hot water right now. However, Harper is simply too talented to be underutilised by the company.

One direction they could take is to have Wyatt reunite with him, this time in a different storyline. An alternate option would obviously be to have them feud against each other.

