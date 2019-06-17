×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 crazy ways WWE could use Bray Wyatt on RAW (June 17th, 2019)

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.65K   //    17 Jun 2019, 19:21 IST

Is it finally time?
Is it finally time?


The rumours going around the block this Monday (or rather, the last few days) are that Bray Wyatt is very much expected to be backstage for RAW. We admit that it doesn't 100% confirm that he's going to appear live, but to deny it as a possibility would be stupid.

Also read: 3 main eventers Vince McMahon will stop pushing and 3 he won't

It really has been a long time since we've seen Wyatt in the ring. Nearly ten full months, to be precise. It's crazy because even though he returned around late April, he has yet to enter the arena or the ring.

Think about that: Ten full months of no Bray Wyatt. It's crazy how time has flown, but the truth is that absence does make the heart grow fonder and for Wyatt, the absence and refresh in character was a much-needed one.

Wyatt has captivated our interest with his Firefly Fun House weekly series, but as we know, there's a lot more than what meets the eye. This week, assuming Bray Wyatt does return to RAW properly, here are five crazy ways he can be used.

Also read: 3 WWE superstars who are trying to impress Vince McMahon and 3 who aren't

#5. Reunite him with Luke Harper or establish a feud

Harper has been absent for nearly the same period of time
Harper has been absent for nearly the same period of time


Both Wyatt and Harper went on an extended hiatus after SummerSlam 2018. Harper was cleared around February but hasn't really wrestled on the main roster except for the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

To add to it, he requested his release which was rejected by WWE, with rumours that he's in hot water right now. However, Harper is simply too talented to be underutilised by the company.

One direction they could take is to have Wyatt reunite with him, this time in a different storyline. An alternate option would obviously be to have them feud against each other.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw Seth Rollins Bray Wyatt
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Possible spoiler on when Bray Wyatt could return to Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Things Bray Wyatt revealed by killing Rambling Rabbit- Shots fired at AEW star? 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bray Wyatt hits back at critics, Chris Jericho responds
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 3 Reasons why Bray Wyatt will potentially make his in-ring return tonight
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 5 Burning questions before this week's episode (June 17, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Twists for WWE RAW - Possible title change, Bray Wyatt returns?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bray Wyatt teases surprise reunion with former ally
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 3 possible results of Bray Wyatt's puzzle that could be revealed on Monday night (13 May 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could join Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Things Bray Wyatt secretly told us through the death of Ramblin Rabbit 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us