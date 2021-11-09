5 cross-promotion wrestling relationships

Although they work for different wrestling promotions, several in-ring performers are currently in a relationship.

WWE has several couples under its roof. Some currently work together on Monday Night RAW, such as RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. There are others on SmackDown as well, like Jimmy Uso and Naomi.

AEW also has some famous wrestling couples, such as Cody & Brandi Rhodes and Adam Cole & the AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker.

Nonetheless, several wrestling couples do not have the privilege of working together in the same promotion.

Here are five cross-promotion wrestling relationships.

#5. WWE Superstar Blair Davenport and New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay first met Blair Davenport at an independent wrestling event in the United Kingdom. Their first encounter was a little awkward as the New Japan Pro Wrestling star introduced himself by saying: "Will, my name is hi" instead of "Hi, my name is Will" because he was nervous.

Despite this, Ospreay got another chance to impress Davenport when they met at a mutual friend's party. This time, the couple hit it off. They have been dating for a few years now.

Ospreay and Davenport have shared the ring a few times in the past few years. They teamed up to defeat Ricochet and Tessa Blanchard at WCPW Loaded in 2017. The couple also defeated Kay Lee Ray and Stevie Boy at World Of Sport the following year.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the NJPW star also revealed that he sometimes wrestles his girlfriend in their living room. Nonetheless, she lets him win because she believes it is a more realistic result.

"I said, 'I think you should go over' because it's a nice and happy ending. She outright refused to win because in a real fight situation, I would win. She's very much along the lines of keeping wrestling legitimate in some respect. She wants to keep it as real as possible. 'In a real situation, you would beat me.' I was like, 'You'd give me a run for my money. It only takes a submission and I'm out. But, if you're so willing to put me over, kid. Thank you very much,'" he joked.

A few years ago, Ospreay turned down an offer from WWE. Despite also refusing to join WWE earlier, Davenport signed with the company last June.

Ospreay currently works for NJPW. He also competes in Revolution Pro Wrestling, where he is the British Pro Wrestling Champion.

