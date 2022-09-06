Dominik Mysterio shocked the wrestling world at WWE Clash at the Castle. He stood ringside for Rey Mysterio and Edge's bout against Judgment Day at the historic event. Once the match ended, he stood with Edge and Rey to celebrate their win before he did the unimaginable.

The son of the legendary Rey kicked Edge below the belt, causing the Hall of Famer to collapse onto the mat in pain. The elder Mysterio attempted to intervene only for Dominik to level his father with a vicious clothesline. Yet things grew more intense two nights later.

Rhea Ripley revealed a new look for Dominik Mysterio along with officially confirming that the young star has joined Judgment Day. The faction brutally beat down Edge and even took out some anger on the legendary luchador. It was also announced that Dominik and Edge will clash for the first time ever next week on RAW.

Now that Judgment Day has grown to four members, the WWE Universe is instantly curious as to whether the group will grow further. There are several top former and current stars who could potentially fit in with the faction. This list will break down a select few who may be the most practical stars to join the stable.

Below are 5 current and former WWE Superstars who could join Dominik Mysterio in Judgment Day.

#5. Santos Escobar was recently named as a potential new member

Santos Escobar

Santos Escobar started his professional wrestling career all the way back in 2000. Many members of his family are also wrestlers, including his father and uncle. He spent time in CMLL, AAA, Lucha Underground, and even IMPACT Wrestling before joining WWE in 2019.

Since joining World Wrestling Entertainment, Escobar has won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship and has competed at numerous big events from the brand. He also created the Legado del Fantasma stable featuring himself, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Elektra Lopez. Fans have been speculating that the star will join the main roster in the near future.

While Santos Escobar may seem like an odd fit to join Judgment Day for some, a current member of the faction believes that he'd fit in with the stable. Damian Priest recently said that he believes Escobar could be a good fit for the group.

His inclusion in the group feels unlikely if he's called up to the main roster alongside Legado del Fantasma, however. If he joins WWE RAW alone, could he be the next Judgment Day member?

#4. Aleister Black could return to WWE and join the group

Aleister Black, now known as Malakai in All Elite Wrestling, first began his professional wrestling career in 2002. The Dutch star initially competed in Europe and the United Kingdom but eventually traveled to the United States and Japan.

Black joined WWE in 2016. While on the black and gold brand, he rose through the ranks and became the top star on the brand as the NXT Champion. Unfortunately, his main roster push lacked the same consistency and he was released from the company last year.

While the talented star is no longer with WWE, there's speculation that he may be leaving All Elite Wrestling. He bowed and blew a kiss towards the audience, and many believed it was a kiss goodbye. If Black is done with AEW, he could return to World Wrestling Entertainment and join Judgment Day. The group is similar to House of Black in some ways, so his addition to the group makes sense.

#3. T-BAR could be repackaged and join Judgment Day

T-BAR broke into professional wrestling back in 2013. He was a mainstay on the independent wrestling scene and with Ring of Honor until he signed with WWE in 2017. He eventually joined NXT under the name Dominik Dijakovic.

While it took a bit of time to gain steam on NXT, he eventually found himself being showcased on a regular basis. In 2020, the big man was called up to the main roster as part of RETRIBUTION. Once the faction fizzled out, T-BAR became lost in the shuffle.

With Triple H now in charge of creative, there's speculation that T-BAR may be repackaged and finally pushed. The big man has been cryptically teasing that a change is on the way. One potentially way of repackaging the talented superstar is by having him join Judgment Day. He could add muscle to an already intimidating group. T-BAR certainly has a menacing look that'd fit in with the faction.

#2. WWE could call Joe Gacy up to the main roster for the faction

Joe Gacy and The Dyad

Joe Gacy had his first professional wrestling match in 2006. He wrestled extensively with CZW and EVOLVE Wrestling while also competing for a plethora of other independent wrestling promotions.

The big man signed with WWE in 2020. His character was initially a politically correct persona, but it eventually evolved into a more menacing cult-like gimmick. He is part of The Schism alongside The Dyad tag team. The Dyad consists of Rip Fowler and Jagger Reed, who were previously known as the Grizzled Young Veterans.

While his initial WWE persona wouldn't fit in with the stable, his evolved character would. In many ways, Judgment Day is a cult-like group just like The Schism. Whether Gacy joins on his own or does so alongside Fowler and Reed, Judgment Day will only grow stronger with Joe in the faction.

#1. Bray Wyatt could return to lead Judgment Day

Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt had his first professional wrestling match in 2009. He competed for Florida Championship Wrestling under a variety of names before joining the second season of WWE NXT. Following his time there, he competed on RAW and SmackDown as a member of The Nexus.

The talented Wyatt eventually returned to FCW where he eventually recreated himself and became Bray Wyatt. The gimmick was a hit on NXT and later on the main roster. He went on to capture multiple world titles but was ultimately released from his contract in 2021.

With Triple H now in charge of WWE creative, Bray Wyatt could potentially return to the promotion. If he does appear, he would be the perfect superstar to lead Judgment Day. The Eater Of Worlds has a history of leading superstars such as Braun Strowman, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Eli Cottonwood, and Alexa Bliss. Leading Judgment Day is right up his alley.

Dominik Mysterio joining Judgment Day dramatically shifts the faction's balance of power. The three-person group is now more intimidating with four members. Could Bray Wyatt, Aleister Black, or some other star join the dominant faction? For now, fans will have to wait to find out.

Who would you like to see join Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio in Judgment Day? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

