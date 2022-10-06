5 current WWE Superstars who were forced to change their look

Several WWE Superstars have changed their look over the past few years. Bayley, for example, ditched the ponytail after turning heel in 2019. Current Intercontinental Champion Gunther has also lost a lot of weight ahead of his debut on the main roster.

While these wrestlers were the ones who decided to change their appearances, the company forced a few other current ones to do the same. WWE told a current champion to lose weight and forced another veteran to cut his hair and change its color.

Here are five current WWE Superstars who were forced to change their look.

#5. Former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler did not want to change his hair color

In 2006, Dolph Ziggler had a short stint on Monday Night RAW as a member of The Spirit Squad. However, he returned to developmental the following year after the group disbanded. In 2008, The Showoff returned to the Red Brand, establishing himself as a singles competitor.

Despite holding the Intercontinental Championship and the World Heavyweight Title during his first three years as a singles competitor on RAW, the company believed Ziggler needed a change in his look in early 2011.

In an interview with talkSport in 2020, Ziggler disclosed that the company believed he did not have the credibility to become a world champion because of being blonde.

"One time a long time ago, I was told the reason I'm not credible for world championships – the reason I’m not credible enough to be winning world championships is because of my hair. Not because I get beat up, not that I lose every match, not that I don’t talk – it was because of my blonde hair," he said.

Ziggler then cut his hair short and dyed it black despite believing that the new look would not suit him. Three weeks later, WWE admitted they made a mistake and allowed him to bring back his blonde hair.

"It got cut short and dyed black and I was serious, I went out there and beat the hell out of Santino and it was the dumbest thing I've ever done. I didn't want to do it. I said this isn't me, we can find a way to introduce more of my shooting background and things – nope. That's what they wanted [the hair cut]. Then after three weeks they said 'oh, our bad,'" Ziggler added.

Dolph Ziggler is currently active on Monday Night RAW. He last competed on the Red Brand in August when he and AJ Styles lost to The Judgment Day in a tag team match.

#4. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi

Since signing with WWE, Naomi became one of the top female competitors in the company, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship twice and the Women's Tag Team Titles once, alongside Sasha Banks.

However, The Glow went on a six-month hiatus in 2019. Upon her return to the ring at the 2020 Royal Rumble premium live event, Naomi wore her natural hair for the first time.

In an interview with New Day: Feel The Power after the event, the former SmackDown Women's Champion disclosed that WWE told her to change her look during her early days in the company.

"I remember when I first came in and I wanted to wear my natural hair and they were like, 'We want you to look this way.' I showed them an old picture and I had long, straight hair, and that's the look they were wanting me to go with. I was like, 'That's fine, to get in the door and to get where I need to go, I'll look the part and be the part, but once I make it, I'm going to be me.' I finally feel like I got to that point of, 'I don't care, like it or don't like it, I'm rocking my hair like this.' With everything going on, that's something I wanted to do, not just for myself, but for the culture, to show we're beautiful. It was something that needed to be seen and done," she said. (H/T: Fightful)

Naomi has been inactive since walking out during an episode of Monday Night RAW. The company has since suspended her and stripped her from the Women's Tag Team Titles.

#3. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella

Carmella is not allowed to change her hair color

After spending nearly three years in NXT, Carmella debuted on SmackDown in July 2016, sporting blonde hair. However, the 34-year-old changed her hair to brunette two years later.

In an interview with WWE backstage after an episode of SmackDown, the former Women's Tag Team Champion disclosed that it was her decision to change her hair color.

"I just wanted a change. This is my natural hair color. I wanted to go back to my roots, no pun intended. I just wanted a change. (...) For right now I'm gonna stay dark, I'm gonna stay brunette. But you never know what happens. I think so far, brunettes have more fun," she said. (H/T: EWrestlingNews)

Nevertheless, Carmella changed her hair color to blonde again in 2019. When a fan asked her on Twitter to bring back the dark hair, the self-proclaimed Most Beautiful Woman stated that she was not allowed to do so.

"I'm not allowed to, unfortunately. So blonde Mella is here to stay!" Carmella tweeted.

Carmella is now out of action due to injury.

#2. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Although he initially pursued a professional career in football, Roman Reigns retired from the sport in 2008. He then worked in his sister's business installing office furniture before signing with WWE in 2010.

Upon signing The Head of the Table, the Stamford-based company told him that he had to lose weight, as former WWE Executive Jim Ross revealed on his podcast in 2016.

"The thing we told him was, 'You've got to work on your body,' and I'm sure The Rock probably had some influence on that, too, but Reigns worked extremely hard and is very dedicated," Ross said.

Since joining WWE, Reigns has lost significant weight. He now looks very different than during his football days.

Reigns is now the company's top guy and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The 37-year-old will defend his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel next month.

#1. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya

Natalya had to dye her hair red in 2008

When Natalya made her main roster debut, Beth Phoenix was one of the top female stars in the company. Hence, the 40-year-old had to change her hair color to not look like The Glamazon.

In a recent tweet, the former SmackDown Women's Champion commented on a photo of herself with red hair during her early days on the main roster, disclosing that she hated her look at the time.

"So many things about the picture on the left. I was asked to dye my hair red so I didn't look like Beth Phoenix. I hated this color of hair on me! I didn't have much💰, so I got the outfit at Bebe Sport and glued on a bunch of crystals myself🤦‍♀️ The glowup has been real..sorta😜," Natalya tweeted.

The BOAT, who later brought back her blonde hair, is active on SmackDown. Last Friday, she squared off against Ronda Rousey but came up short.

