5 current WWE Superstars who have tried their hands at their parents' professions 

Before joining Vince McMahon's company, a few WWE Superstars tried their hands at their parents' professions.

Earlier in their lives, several stars worked ordinary jobs to earn a living. John Cena, for example, was once a limousine driver. Mustafa Ali also worked as a policeman before pursuing a wrestling career.

Meanwhile, some other WWE Superstars have tried their hands at their parents' professions. While one joined the United States military, another worked as a flight attendant.

Here are five WWE Superstars who have tried their hands at their parents' professions.

#5. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley (left) and his father [wearing the beret] with his uncles (right)

In July 1976, Bobby Lashley was born in Junction City, Kansas. His father was a United States Army drill sergeant. Growing up, the current United States Champion lived with his family at a few military bases.

After graduating from college, Lashley followed in his father's footsteps and joined the military. In an interview with WWE.com, the 45-year-old spoke about enlisting in the U.S. Army.

"I grew up in a military background,'' Lashley said. ''My dad was in the Army for 24 year, retired, and he always taught me a lot of things about the military. I grew up and I did ROTC in high school so there was so much that I did in the military, outside the military, grew up in the military so I always knew that the military was gonna be a direction that I went somewhere in life." (0:00 - 0:21)

Lashley served for three years as a sergeant in the United States Army. After leaving the military, the current United States Champion joined WWE to kick off his professional wrestling career. The Almighty is now an active competitor on Monday Night RAW.

#4. Brock Lesnar

Growing up, Brock Lesnar lived with his family on their dairy farm, where he worked with his parents as a farmer.

In his autobiography, "Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival," The Beast Incarnate disclosed that his parents were farmers. Although they let him train to become a wrestler, Lesnar's parents also taught him to milk cows and shovel manure.

"I grew up poor, on a dairy farm in South Dakota, and I had to work for everything I have. A lot of my friends were not allowed to play any sports or participate in other after-school activities. They were farmers, and farm chores came first. We were farmers, too. But my mom and dad let me start wrestling when I was only five years old. I milked cows and shoveled manure like everyone else, but I never missed a wrestling practice," he wrote.

Lesnar was not a big fan of his parents' profession growing up, he signed up to join the National Army Guard during his high school days to get away from farming. Nevertheless, his attempt failed when he could not pass some tests. Hence, he got discharged.

Although he later worked in a few other jobs and became a famous WWE Superstar, The Beast Incarnate disclosed in his autobiography that he now enjoys farming life. Lesnar and his wife, Sable, currently reside on a farm in Canada.

#3. Ronda Rousey

At 11 years old, Ronda Rousey started her Judo training with her mother, AnnMaria De Mars. The former SmackDown Women's Champion's mom was a famous judoka. De Mars was even the first American to win a World Judo Championship in 1984.

Like her mom, Rousey became a successful judoka. She won several gold and silver medals. The 35-year-old also won a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

When she was 21, Rousey retired from Judo to pursue an MMA career. After a legendary run in UFC, The Rowdy One made her official debut in WWE at the 2018 Royal Rumble premium live event.

Rousey recently lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank. The two superstars will once again square off for the title at SummerSlam.

#2. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch and her mother worked as flight attendants

Although she kicked off her wrestling career in 2002, Becky Lynch stepped away from the ring after suffering a head injury in 2006. Before returning to the squared circle a few years later, the 35-year-old worked a few ordinary jobs, including bartending and teaching foreign languages.

Lynch also followed in her mother's footsteps, working for a while as a flight attendant. In an interview with MLive in 2016, Big Time Becks revealed that being a flight attendant was not her favorite job away from wrestling.

"The thing about me was, I did try everything before coming to WWE. In between me being on the independent circuit and me getting signed was seven years. In the interim, I did everything that I thought I wanted to. For a while I was a flight attendant. I lived in New York and I was a bartender. I took cooking classes, martial arts classes, I taught a foreign language, I went back to college and studied acting, which I love. I was doing stunt work as well. Nothing was in my heart like wrestling was. If I didn't get back here to do that, I think I probably would have stuck with acting or stunt work," she said.

Lynch signed with Vince McMahon's company in 2013. The six-time Women's Champion is currently active on Monday Night RAW.

#1. Doudrop

Former 24/7 Champion Doudrop with her mother

Before becoming a WWE Superstar, Doudrop had a part-time job at her family's coach-hire business. The 31-year-old had to try her hand at her parents' profession to earn money to fulfill her dream of becoming a full-time professional wrestler.

In an interview with The Sunday Post in 2018, Doudrop disclosed that her job included answering phones and cleaning buses.

"I do everything from answering phones to getting the overalls on and cleaning the buses when they come back from something like T In The Park," she explained.

While running the family's coach-hire business, Doudrop's mother worked at Tesco. The former 24/7 Champion also followed in her mom's footsteps and worked at Tesco for some time.

After competing for several years on the independent circuit, Doudrop signed with WWE three years ago. She is currently active on Monday Night RAW.

