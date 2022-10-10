5 directions for Drew McIntyre after WWE Extreme Rules 2022 - Catalyst to a shocking change of plans for Crown Jewel, alliance with returning megastar? 

The Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 didn't go in Drew McIntyre's favor. Karrion Kross sneaked a win, thanks to Scarlett, and pulled the ladder from McIntyre's feet on his way towards The Head of the Table.

Karrion Kross is the next big thing or "doom bringer" for Roman Reigns' title reign after Logan Paul has played his part. However, the journey might not be over yet for Drew McIntyre. The Scotsman has a long road ahead and could claw his way to the top again.

On this list, we will take a look at five directions for Drew McIntyre after Extreme Rules 2022.

#5. Feud with Solo Sikoa after Extreme Rules 2022

The Uces of The Bloodline

McIntyre still hasn't gotten his revenge for Clash at the Castle. His only match with Solo Sikoa ended in a no-contest on SmackDown. It was due to The Bloodline's recent membership that Drew McIntyre lost the opportunity to become the undisputed champion and fell off the card.

Meanwhile, The Street Champion of the Island is making a mark on the main roster alongside Sami Zayn. He has inflicted multiple defeats on Ricochet. Although he has gained some momentum, it doesn't seem like WWE has any long-term programs for the rivalry. Ricochet is usually booked to lift new superstars before a major feud with a top star.

Now that Extreme Rules is over, WWE could renew the heat between McIntyre and Sikoa. Moreover, targeting one-half of The Bloodline may eventually lure Roman Reigns, leading to The Scottish Warrior getting his deserved rematch.

#4. Even himself with Karrion Kross

GrappleKlips @GrappleKlips Strap Match



Karrion Kross vs Drew McIntyre



WWE Extreme Rules

October 8, 2022 Strap MatchKarrion Kross vs Drew McIntyreWWE Extreme RulesOctober 8, 2022 https://t.co/80D2l3YaeK

While Solo Sikoa hindered his chances of becoming champion, Karrion Kross apparently delivered the final blow to Drew McIntyre’s mission to fight Roman Reigns. The Scottish Warrior needs to make up for his lost momentum.

Given that McIntyre did not win cleanly at Extreme Rules, WWE may book a rematch between him and Kross at Crown Jewel. The Scottish Warrior may impose a match stipulation to eliminate the possibility of Scarlett's interference. A Fight Pit or Steel Cage Match could be prioritized at the upcoming event.

The continuation of the saga between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre is a likelihood as Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

#3. Challenge Logan Paul for a place at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Are you hyped for Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul?

Speaking of Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre could earn a one-way ticket to Roman Reigns without “krossing” the bridge guarded by The TollMan. Challenging the YouTube sensation to officially declare the No.1 Contender for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship could play out well on Drew’s part.

Many fans believe Logan Paul is not a legitimate threat to Roman Reigns' title reign. The Tribal Chief made a valid point when he stated that Paul had only two matches in his WWE career while Reigns was the face of the company for two years. It's difficult to imagine WWE pooling resources for a champion who hasn't spent much time in the squared circle.

A sudden change of plans can be seemingly beneficial. Reigns and McIntyre already have a thriller of a bout at Clash at the Castle and may take it a bit further at Crown Jewel. The company may also plan a triple-threat involving Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul and Roman Reigns.

#2. Join the Brawling Brutes

The WWE Live Event platform is usually used to implement new plans to be acted upon in the future. Thus, The Scottish Warrior’s involvement in the Brawling Brutes has become a likely prospect.

Led by Sheamus, the Brawling Brutes grabbed a major victory over Imperium at Extreme Rules. The newly-minted babyfaces have had a successful start to their team. McIntyre's addition can strengthen the faction and give him momentum. This could also allow WWE to develop a storyline involving him and GUNTHER in particular.

The company is reportedly planning to pit Gunther against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see if The Ring General can retain his Intercontinental Championship until then.

#1. Drew McIntyre could be a character in the Firefly Fun House

A new toy for Wyatt's Fun House?

Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules has opened various possibilities. Multiple superstars could join him at his Firefly Fun House, which teased a renewal at Extreme Rules. Drew McIntyre could also join the train to Wonderland.

Initially, WWE planned to make real-life versions of the Firefly Fun House characters. While Vince McMahon didn't like the idea, Triple H might give a green signal. The inclusion of Rob Fee, a close friend of Bray Wyatt, also hints at the same.

Since Wyatt’s transformation to The Fiend, he has never had a program with McIntyre except in live events and dark matches. Their lack of history could be capitalized on by WWE. The introduction of a Scottish Warrior puppet in the Fun House is a prospect that may work out well for both megastars.

