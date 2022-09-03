Challenge the authority, new challenger to a dominant champion - 5 Directions for Ronda Rousey after WWE SmackDown

The latest SmackDown episode saw Ronda Rousey continuing to be on the wrong side of WWE officials. She assaulted General Manager Adam Pearce and left the arena.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has been at odds with the company since her controversial loss to Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Things are looking dire for Rousey, having lost the title rematch and been arrested for bad behavior. However, she could punch her way to exciting possibilities.

On this list, we will look at five directions for Ronda Rousey after the September 2 edition of WWE SmackDown.

#5. A brief hiatus before returning at Extreme Rules

Things are about to get extreme!

The Rowdy One continues to be outspoken and aggressive towards the authorities. She might earn herself another suspension after the attack on Adam Pearce. If this is the case, Ronda could play it safe and wait for it to end instead of doing anything drastic.

WWE does not need to utilize her in the title picture as of now. The company may capitalize on the feud between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler.

Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey could return after the new rivalry goes stale. A surprise confrontation with the SmackDown Women's Champion at Extreme Rules will be a surreal moment.

#4. Shift to RAW to challenge Bianca Belair

With SmackDown busy with Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler, Ronda Rousey could shift her attention to the rival brand. There's always a chance that she will pursue the other women's title, which she once held for 231 days.

The WWE Draft is rumored to occur in the late summer months. If it takes place after Clash at the Castle, Ronda Rousey can transition to RAW and spice things up with Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE is currently feuding with Bayley, continuing the year-old rivalry, which might get boring soon.

Ronda’s addition will add layers to the feud, and she may even capture the championship, which has eluded her on SmackDown in recent months.

#3. Ronda Rousey takes over WWE SmackDown

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is clearly not taking her suspension well. She believes that she had been robbed of the SmackDown Women’s Championship and her subsequent punishment has added fuel to the fire.

Ronda Rousey’s recent attack on Adam Pearce indicates that she is not done revolting about the latter’s decision. Known for being ruthless, she could go to extreme lengths to prove her point. She might even overthrow Adam Pearce as General Manager by bullying him into submitting to her demands.

Sonya Deville’s role as an official generated a lot of heel heat. WWE could set it as an example to help Ronda transition to being a villain.

#2. Interfere in Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler

A clash much hyped to involve an interference

Ronda Rousey is rumored to appear at Clash at the Castle. Should that be the case, fans may witness her playing an important role in deciding the next champion. She could naturally attack her rival, Liv Morgan, or sadistically cost Shayna Baszler the title match.

This will eventually cause a Triple-Threat title match in the future. Fan theories also suggest that the upcoming event could have a shocking double-turn. A returning Charlotte Flair could stop Ronda in her tracks, turning babyface after three years by aiding Liv Morgan.

Ronda could then renew her iconic rivalry with Charlotte, teaming with Shayna Baszler to take down the babyfaces in the future.

#1. She becomes an anti-authority figure

Rogue and Rowdy

The violent outbursts by Ronda Rousey don’t seem to stop anytime soon. She is on a mission to justify her actions while hinting at going full rogue on the authority.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet becoming an anti-authority character will do wonders for her career. Superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, CM Punk, and Daniel Bryan got a major boost with such roles.

Ronda Rousey directly challenging WWE, possibly calling out Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in her rants, would be a sight to behold.

The Rowdy One could also team up with Trish Stratus, a Hall of Famer renowned for her anti-authority run. In doing so, Ronda can remain a babyface, and the crowd would be by her side like before.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey's UFC career was over in just 48 seconds?

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy