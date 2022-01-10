5 directions for Sasha Banks when she returns to WWE 

News from WWE broke earlier this weekend stating Sasha Banks would be out of action for six to eight weeks. The Boss suffered an injury in a live-event match against SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

The severity of the injury wasn't known right away, but WWE announced Saturday that The Boss would have to wait for nearly two months.

WWE @WWE



ms.spr.ly/6017ZmH3U BREAKING: @SashaBanksWWE is expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks after suffering a foot injury Sunday evening at a WWE Live! event in Fayetteville, NC. BREAKING: @SashaBanksWWE is expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks after suffering a foot injury Sunday evening at a WWE Live! event in Fayetteville, NC.ms.spr.ly/6017ZmH3U https://t.co/JJkYiceRLs

Banks was one of the favorites to win the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. A plethora of roster cuts and departures have left the SmackDown roster decimated. She was one of the few viable challengers for Flair left on SmackDown.

Now that The Boss will miss six to eight weeks of action, what will become of the division? Could some reinforcements be on the way for the blue brand? She's already sent a message to the rest of the girls in the locker room.

What path will Banks take when she inevitably returns from her injury? Here are five directions for Sasha Banks once she returns to WWE.

#5. A mid-card feud might be the best way to ease her back into WWE action.

Nattie @NatbyNature

Record Breaker.

There’s nothing left to do but throw my hands up in the air and say YAAAAAAAA! Statement Maker.Record Breaker.There’s nothing left to do but throw my hands up in the air and say YAAAAAAAA! #wwelive Statement Maker. Record Breaker.There’s nothing left to do but throw my hands up in the air and say YAAAAAAAA! #wwelive https://t.co/ogrzc0v7Xx

If WWE opts to utilize Banks before WrestleMania, she may need a tune-up feud before a potential program at The Show of Shows. While SmackDown's women's division is extremely thin, perhaps she has a brief feud right before 'Mania.

A timetable of six to eight weeks would land Banks' return at the end of February or around the beginning of March. That might be enough time to build up a meaningful program for The Show of Shows after a mid-card angle.

The Boss might feud with someone like Shayna Baszler or Natalya before she gets into bigger feuds. Banks vs. Flair might seem like a WrestleMania-worthy feud, but WWE has provided that angle to fans before. Flair has also traditionally won at the Show of Shows.

The Queen said she was entering the 2022 Royal Rumble so that she could win and pick her opponent. It could be a new wrinkle, but Flair doesn't need another huge accolade like that.

Before a potential fight with Flair at WM, Banks might have a tune-up feud when she returns. The sooner she returns, the sooner she will be able to get back into the groove in the ring.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh