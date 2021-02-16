5 Former WWE Champions who may never win a world title again

WWE's roster is so incredibly stacked right now that it is impossible to push every Superstar at once.

A lot of them have been Champions on RAW or SmackDown, though. Quite a few stars on the main roster are former world champions.

The majority of former world champions still active today have won the WWE Championship. The current WWE roster is littered with them, across both RAW and SmackDown.

Stars like Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and Brock Lesnar could become world champions again. However, quite a few former WWE Champions are unlikely to reach the top of the mountain again. They could be in title programs, but may never win a world title in WWE throughout the rest of their careers.

This comes either based on their standing in the company as veterans or the direction of their characters. Although they might never become world champions in the future, these Superstars are all sure to become WWE Hall of Famers upon retirement.

Here are five former WWE Champions who may never win a world title again.

#5. Three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio

One of the most beloved WWE Superstars of all-time, Rey Mysterio has never had a sustained run at the top of RAW or SmackDown.

He has won three world titles, but neither reign was particularly memorable. Mysterio won the World Heavyweight Championship twice before becoming WWE Champion in 2011.

However, that WWE Championship reign started and ended on the same night. Mysterio's role has been altered over the years, with his focus being on building new stars. Right now, the Lucha legend is trying to set his son - Dominik - up for success in WWE. The pair are currently part of Friday Night SmackDown.

Both stars nearly overcame former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2019. That was probably the closest Mysterio would ever come to winning a world title these days. The father-son duo could become Tag Team Champions in WWE before Dominik embarks on a successful career of his own.

But Rey Mysterio's time as a main-event superstar seems to be over. He is 46 years old and has a couple of good years left in him. Most of these years would have the purpose of putting over up-and-coming stars.