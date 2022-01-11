5 former WWE couples with the biggest age gaps

Several WWE Superstars have tied the knot with much younger spouses over the past few years.

Many former superstars have fallen in love with much younger women. Despite their significant age differences, they tied the knot and are currently happily married. Among these couples are The Rock and his wife, Lauren Hashian. The Great One is 13 years older than his spouse.

Meanwhile, other former superstars have lengthier age gaps with their partners. One Hall of Famer is even nearly three decades older than his current wife.

Here are five former WWE couples with the biggest age gaps.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page - Payge McMahon (18 years)

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently married for the third time. His new wife, Payge McMahon, is 18 years younger than him. She is now 47 years old, while he is 65.

The couple first met nearly nine years ago. After dating for a few months, Page decided to end the relationship. In an interview with I Run Far, McMahon revealed that the age difference was why they broke up back then.

"He broke up with me in 2013. I think he was intimidated by the 18-year age difference, and I was traveling the world back then. But we had so much common, even broken backs," she said.

Nonetheless, the couple reunited six years later. Page and McMahon then dated for two years before tying the knot in December 2021.

The WWE Hall of Famer was the one who planned the wedding with his daughter, intuitive designer and luxury event planner Brittany Page. The event took place at the Dwell Hotel in Chattanooga, where he was reunited with McMahon on December 9th, 2019. The ceremony, however, came as a surprise to the Hall of Famer's bride, as he told her they were going to a "red and white" Christmas party.

Several former WWE Superstars attended Page and McMahon's wedding, including Rob Van Dam, Marc Mero, and Enzo Amore.

