5 Greatest rivalries of Edge's career

Edge has to be in the conversation as one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. The Rated-R Superstar has done pretty much everything that he could accomplish in the company. He is a former 11-time world champion, grand slam winner and WWE Hall of Famer.

Edge's return at the 2020 Royal Rumble is widely viewed as one of the best wrestling returns of all time. The emotion written all over his face resonated with the fans in the stadium and those watching at home. He was soon injured, leaving him out of action for the rest of 2020 before he came back again at the 2021 Royal Rumble.

Throughout the year, Edge has been on a remarkable run, and it's clear that he is still one of the best in the ring and on the mic. He was part of the classic WrestleMania 37 Triple Threat main event with Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. The Ultimate Opportunist later starred in one of the most heated feuds of the year against Seth Rollins.

Many fans enjoyed Edge's feud with Rollins, but it's fair to wonder where it ranks in the WWE Hall of Famer's career? Let's take a look at the five greatest rivalries Edge has ever had.

5) Edge vs. Randy Orton

One of the key moments of Edge's return in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match was a confrontation between the former members of Rated-RKO. It looked like Edge and Randy Orton would work together, but The Ultimate Opportunist eliminated The Viper. The following night, Orton proposed reuniting their team, but he proceeded to drop his former friend with an RKO.

In this vicious attack, Orton sought to put Edge right back into retirement with a Con-Chair-To, which put the WWE Hall of Famer out for a few months. Orton proceeded to escalate the feud by dropping Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix with an RKO. Edge ultimately defeated The Legend Killer in a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36.

But the feud wasn't over there, as the two legends met once again at Backlash 2020 in a contest billed as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever." This controversial name arguably hindered the bout because it was impossible to live up to the hype. Still, Edge and Randy Orton put on an excellent encounter that saw The Viper put The Ultimate Opportunist down with a brutal Punt Kick.

Edge suffered a severe injury during the match, and he didn't return until the 2021 Royal Rumble. Fittingly, both men began the bout as the first two entrants, so they reignited their rivalry in this high-stakes encounter. At the end of the match, Edge eliminated Orton to win the contest and earn a title shot. To put a bow on their feud, Edge defeated Randy Orton the following night on WWE RAW.

