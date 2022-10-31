WWE fans are reeling at the announcement of The Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for a NOAH event. Their match is scheduled to take place on January 1, 2023, at the Nippon Budokan. It will be one of those rare occasions when WWE superstars mingle with other promotions.

The Forbidden Door concept has eluded the promotion in these modern times. This is probably because of the old values of “rivalry” set by Vince McMahon. During his time as Chairman, the thought of an inter-promotional match or event was almost non-existent.

Triple H giving the green light to Nakamura and Muta’s fight has opened new pathways for dream showdowns involving other companies. This list will explore five inter-promotional matches we could see with WWE superstars.

#5. Damage CTRL vs. The Death Dollz (IMPACT Wrestling)

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING



@WeAreRosemary @FearHavok @thetayavalkyrie



#BoundForGlory The Death Dollz are HERE and their NEW ENTRANCE SONG is SIIIIICK! The Death Dollz are HERE and their NEW ENTRANCE SONG is SIIIIICK!@WeAreRosemary @FearHavok @thetayavalkyrie #BoundForGlory https://t.co/LQr4sdL2cv

Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka are living proof that trios from promotions other than WWE can make a statement in the wrestling world. Similar to Damage CTRL, the alliance was formed recently but is now the reigning Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.

Taya and Jessicka defeated VXT to clinch the tag titles at Bound for Glory. The babyfaces had to steer clear of some dirty tactics by Chelsea Green and Deonna Purazzo. Meanwhile, Damage CTRL is renowned for its heelish ways and have won the Women's Tag Team Championship switch for the same.

A potential Damage CTRL vs. The Death Dollz would be epic. Both teams have vivid personalities and methods to deal with situations. The winning team will hallmark its women’s trio supremacy.

#4. Seth Rollins vs. Chris Jericho (All-Elite Wrestling)

The battle of the crowd-swayers is going to be a spectacle for the ages. Both superstars have unparalleled charisma and the clash between the two personalities will be felt by the audience in a potential thriller.

United States Champion Seth Rollins is one of the strongest heels in WWE. The same could be said for Chris Jericho in AEW. The leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society has solidified his legacy by defeating Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and many other megastars with his stooges. He recently defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win his first ROH World Championship.

Y2J will seemingly have the upper hand against The Visionary due to his Society members. However, Rollins is known for pulling out all the sto(m)ps in high-profile matches.

#3. Ronda Rousey vs. Jordynn Grace (IMPACT Wrestling)

Reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is the personification of dominance on the women's roster. She has beaten numerous big stars on her rampant run. IMPACT Wrestling star Jordynne Grace mirrors Ronda's rapid ascension.

The Certified Strong rose to the big leagues after a successful run in independent circuits. She won her first world title in January 2020. Jordynne Grace is once again the reigning Impact Knockouts World Champion and has racked up multiple wins against former WWE stars Chelsea Green and Mia Yim. At Bound for Glory, the champion even broke Masha Slamovich's undefeated streak.

Ronda Rousey vs. Jordynne Grace is expected to be a cracker. One side has a UFC Hall of Famer while the other has a competitive bodybuilder. Both are dominant personalities in their own promotions and have an iconic legacy they would want to leave unscathed.

#2. Rey Mysterio vs. El Hijo De Vikingo ( AAA Lucha Libre Worldwide)

A new 'King of Lucha' is in town as per fans. Mega Champion El Hijo De Vikingo is making ripples in AAA in his first reign, having even defeated Rey Fenix at TripleMania. His dream fight against the legendary Rey Mysterio is termed as possibly the biggest fight in modern-day Lucha Libre.

Rey Mysterio has massive respect for De Vikingo, which makes their potential battle for Lucha supremacy more interesting. He praised the young prodigy during the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase media scrum.

"Oh, He’s incredible. He’s incredible. Yeah, I love his style of work. I saw him briefly at Triplemania last year. He’s very unique. Very unique. I thought I did some crazy things, he goes way beyond that. You know, I wish him the best, and he’s got a very bright future.” (H/T Fightful)

El Hijo De Vikingo recently lost to Laredo Kid in the Showcenter Tournament Final. Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio will face GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship in the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode.

#1. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

The wrestling world believes a showdown between Jon Moxley and Roman Reigns has the potential to be a slobberknocker. It could surpass their previous fight at Survivor Series 2015. Both megastars have never fought each other in such a capacity as they are now the legitimate faces of two rival brands.

Seth Rollins could play a vital role in the match as he has past animosity with both competitors. Expect The Bloodline to also interfere in the match, only for Tony Khan to reveal that he has brought reinforcements in the form of Death Triangle. Khan and Triple H could also throw punches in the ensuing promotion warfare.

While Roman Reigns will defend his title against Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, AEW has bought back the World Championship Eliminator tournament. The winner of the tournament will challenge Jon Moxley at Dynamite: Winter Is Coming on December 14.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : Which potential match are you most excited for? Roman Reigns vs. Jon Moxley Seth Rollins vs. Chris Jericho 0 votes