5 WWE matches featuring John Cena that deserve more praise

John Cena is a name that is synonymous with WWE. Even those who aren't fans of the product know who he is and the wide-reaching success he has achieved as a pro-wrestler. It had become clear by 2004 that WWE would be building up John Cena to become the face of the company. After winning his first WWE Championship in 2005, Cena remained a decisive figure in WWE as a large section of the fan base rejected the company's attempts to make the viewers sympathize with Cena. However, by the mid-2010s, Cena had gained the moniker of 'Super Cena' as he could wrestle a good match with just about any kind of performer. A record-setting 16-time WWE Champion, Cena has had countless memorable feuds and bouts over the years that have stayed with the fans.

On the other hand, some of Cena's finest offerings have been forgotten with time. Though these matches were well-regarded when they took place, they seemingly flew under the radar due to one reason or another. While some of these clashes were a part of lackluster feuds, others took place randomly with minimal buildup.

That being said, let's take a look at five John Cena matches in WWE that deserve more praise from fans and critics alike.

#5 John Cena vs. Randy Orton (WWE Hell in a Cell 2014)

26. John Cena vs Randy Orton - Hell in a Cell 2014 (October 26, 2014) The second HIAC match between Cena and Orton was much better than the first, not only was this one more action packed, it also featured Cena hitting a cool AA on Orton from the middle rope through a table. pic.twitter.com/L7xwNgXNoD — Old School Jason (@attitudefan91) October 1, 2020

It's hard to pinpoint just how many times Randy Orton and John Cena have wrestled in a WWE ring. Both of them have been life-long rivals. There are many instances where their styles didn't mesh well, which resulted in several matches that were simply painful to sit through. Among a sea of unimpressive bouts that these two wrestled, their particular clash from WWE Hell in a Cell 2014 is a stand-out and easily the most underrated one of them all. For a change, this match was not for the championship but to determine the number one contender for Seth Rollins' WWE Championship.

Instead of putting them in the main event, WWE wisely put this match right in the middle of the show, and as a result, Cena and Orton benefited from the lack of any pressure. Despite being the heel in the match, The Viper was widely cheered, while Cena was resoundingly booed by the fans.

Day65. John Cena vs Randy Orton - Hell in a Cell 2014

It was last serious match between Cena and Orton. I miss this feud, chemistry in ring between these two is great

My Rating: 4/5 pic.twitter.com/LiVNHlG0OU — Mateusz54 (@Mateusz_316) May 5, 2018

While the match has countless amazing spots, the best one was during the end when Cena delivered a Super Attitude Adjustment to Orton from the middle rope onto the table to secure the pinfall victory. For the detractors of their feud, this match is a must-watch, as it proved to be an eye-opener regarding what Cena and Orton can achieve together in the squared circle.