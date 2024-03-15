5 legendary returns that WWE may use to counter Mercedes Mone's AEW debut

After months of rumors and speculation, former WWE champion Mercedes Mone finally made her debut in AEW at Big Business, coming into a warm welcome in her hometown of Boston. Considering her star power, Mone's decision to join Tony Khan could certainly help the Jacksonville-based company gain some much-needed boost in its competition against WWE. But the question remains, how does Triple H plan to clap back?

With WrestleMania 40 right around the corner, some legendary returns might be just the thing to counter the headlines Mercedes is currently making. Here, we take a look at some potential names who may tip the scales in WWE's favor soon.

#5 Dustin Rhodes could help his brother Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40

While the unlikeliest option on this list, Dustin Rhodes is still a compelling option. His match against Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing 2019 is quite fresh in much of the pro-wrestling community's mind. While his AEW contract is reportedly not expiring until later this year, he has still expressed an interest in appearing at WrestleMania, albeit subtly.

Despite the contract complication, there is a slim chance he may have a cameo appearance at WrestleMania, if Tony Khan permits it. However unlikely it may be, such an appearance would certainly add more spice to Cody Rhodes' story.

#4 AJ Lee may make her return to wrestling in WWE

While CM Punk has mentioned that AJ Lee's return to the ring is unlikely, wilder things have happened before. For instance, the chances of Saraya (fka Paige) also seemed impossible at one point, but she was cleared to wrestle after a long hiatus.

Expand Tweet

Although the women's division is stacked, the return of AJ Lee to the active scene could be nothing but advantageous. Her promo skills alone could easily have her inserted in any current feud, should she want to make a comeback. This would also help draw more eyes to the product, especially considering how AEW has been capitalizing on big returns.

#3 John Cena could make an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 40

Given the Cenation leader's role in Hollywood, it is no surprise that he is unable to wrestle much. However, special occasions have often seen him lace his boots back on, especially when putting over the newer generation of superstars. While not confirmed yet, there is a good chance fans may see him in action.

Judging by John Cena's recent comments, he may be just ironing out the details of a WrestleMania return. As for now, only time will tell what he plans to do in the coming weeks.

#2 CM Punk could finally have his spot at WWE WrestleMania

Destiny has eluded CM Punk's much-desired WrestleMania main event match so far, but things seemed to be on track when he appeared in the Royal Rumble match this year. However, an injury took him out of action once more.

Expand Tweet

The Second City Saint has not stopped training for his return, as evident by his posts. If he does get cleared to wrestle at the Showcase of The Immortals, an impromptu appearance would potentially make a bigger splash than Mercedes Mone in AEW.

#1 WWE WrestleMania could see Brock Lesnar returning

Due to the various allegations and controversy surrounding the Vince McMahon case, Brock Lesnar has also largely kept out of the public eye in recent months. Furthermore, certain steps by WWE themselves have indicated that their association with the Beast Incarnate may not continue.

However, recent reports suggest that Brock may be returning to action. If he does come back, WrestleMania would be the perfect venue for him to make an explosive return. Given his star power, this would certainly put WWE ahead of the curve in terms of competing with AEW.

It is quite clear that the Stamford-based company has no dearth of options when it comes to one-upping its rivals. As of now, only time will tell what they plan to do next.

What do you think Triple H will do to counter Mercedes Mone's AEW debut? Sound off in the comments section below!