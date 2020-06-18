5 Legends who should retire from WWE in 2020 and 4 who shouldn't

Some of these WWE legends may have to call time on their career, while others should stay

Will The Undertaker, Kane, and Brock Lesnar retire from WWE in 2020?

The Undertaker, Kane, and Brock Lesnar

WWE is currently going through a sea of change, with a raft of new Superstars being promoted to RAW and SmackDown from NXT. The release of several main roster Superstars earlier in 2020 has resulted in several Superstars getting a chance to show their worth on RAW and SmackDown.

There are some legends in WWE who have featured on and off in the WWE ring over the last year or so, who may perhaps be having their final few matches in the WWE ring. Amongst these Superstars, some should retire and hang up their boots for good, while others still have a few more matches in them.

Here, let's take a look at 5 Legends who should retire from WWE in 2020 and 4 who shouldn't:

Should: Kane

Kane has had fewer appearances in WWE over the last few years, owing to his role as mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. The Big Red Machine is no longer a full-time Superstar, featuring briefly in big PPVs or segments when RAW or SmackDown comes to a venue near his home.

His last match in WWE came back in 2018 when he and The Undertaker teamed up to face Shawn Michaels and Triple H at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He did feature on RAW last year, when he won the 24/7 title from R-Truth under his real name, while he also made an appearance on SmackDown earlier this year.

The WWE legend has achieved it all in WWE and doesn't have too many "dream" matches remaining in the company. At 53, he doesn't quite move as quickly as he did a few years ago, and with him only able to appear briefly due to his mayoral position, it doesn't quite make sense for him to retire.

In an interview last year, Kane revealed that he isn't retiring, but said that he would want to face The Undertaker one more time:

"I mean, when WWE came to Knoxville earlier this year, I won the 24/7 Championship and then lost it a short time later. But then I came out on this show as well, so. You know, and this — I’m never gonna leave WWE. Like anyone that’s been there for a long period of time, I don’t think you ever want to. And man, I’d love like one last match with Undertaker, the Brothers of Destruction against someone. That would be so awesome."

He should call time on his long and glorious career in WWE after a match with The Undertaker, which will most likely be followed by his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

