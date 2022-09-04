5 opponents for Intercontinental Champion Gunther following WWE Clash at the Castle

The Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle was truly a spectacle. The heavyweights battled through injured chests and broken bones amidst “this is awesome” chants by the Cardiff crowd. Bret Hart and British Bulldog will surely be proud!

The Ring General eventually came victorious after strategically injuring Sheamus’ tailbone before delivering a wicked lariat. His terrifying reign continues, and the inclusion of Giovanni Vinci to reform Imperium isn’t good news for the next challenger to the Intercontinental Title.

In this list, we will look at five opponents for Gunther after Clash at the Castle.

#5. Gunther vs. Sheamus - WWE Clash at the Castle rematch

The staredowns continue...

Having electrified the crowd with their battle for the Intercontinental Championship, Sheamus and Gunther could continue their rivalry. Clash at the Castle might be the first of many exciting bouts that are yet to come, especially with the onset of Extreme Rules.

The Celtic Warrior is one title away from being a Grand Slam Champion. The 44-year old is apparently at the peak of popularity again. Having received a standing ovation from the Cardiff crowd, WWE should capitalize on the veteran’s long time coming rise and book him against The Ring General at Extreme Rules.

Sheamus could eventually fill his trophy cabinet, courtesy of the Brawling Brutes keeping the reunited Imperium at bay. He should have a brief reign as Intercontinental Champion before passing the torch to Gunther.

#4. Rick Boogs

The guitar-wielding superstar suffered an unfortunate injury at WrestleMania earlier this year which caused an abrupt ending to the Tag Team Title match as The Usos pulverized a lone-standing Shinsuke Nakamura.

Rick Boogs has been providing positive updates regarding his return. He has undergone surgery and is hitting the gym regularly. The babyface could make a solid comeback after Clash at the Castle, sparking a rivalry with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

His partner, Shinuske, could also help in his efforts to nullify the threat posed by Imperium. They could eventually make their own stable to even the odds, potentially including superstars like Madcap Moss and Drew Gulak.

#3. Solo Sikoa

New addition to The Bloodline

Following a shocking debut at Clash at the Castle, The Street Champion needs to match the expectations of his Bloodline brothers. He did come close to winning his first title multiple times in NXT and will look forward to adding the finishing touches to the main roster.

Solo Sikoa absorbed one of the longest heel reactions at Clash at the Castle. His clash with the upcoming top villain in WWE will be a spectacle for the audience. Gunther has been reigning dominant as the Intercontinental Champion but Sikoa could prove to be “the problem” with his high-flying moves and deadly superkicks.

Gunther may be the next big thing in WWE, but the same is the case now for Solo Sikoa.

#2. Happy Corbin

The heels unite on SmackDown

In an interesting segment on SmackDown, Happy Corbin was escorted by what was assumed to be JBL’s limousine. The incident hinted at the veteran playing a mentor role for Corbin in the future.

Being a fan of his heel work, the WWE Hall of Famer did reveal his intentions of managing Happy Corbin. He believes the former United States Champion to be his modern-day counterpart. It won’t be surprising if Corbin takes a brief hiatus from SmackDown, only to return with a different gimmick and the epitome of a heel by his side.

The change in his personality and skills following his alliance with JBL could propel Happy Corbin into the title picture. It has been years since he got a push due to his heat with Vince McMahon. With him out of the picture, The Lone Wolf might be unleashed on the main roster, signaling the “end of days” for Gunther’s reign.

#1. Johnny Gargano

"Johnny Wrestling" made a spectacular return on RAW, superkicking his former The Way member, Austin Theory. He was a much-needed babyface for WWE during the absence of Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

However, Johnny Gargano may find himself struggling in the red brand. WWE doesn’t seem interested in taking off the title from Bobby Lashley or even Roman Reigns, who recently bashed the top crowd-favorite in Cardiff. Instead, Gargano could be a valuable asset for SmackDown.

The WWE Draft is rumored to be in the late summer months. Some reports also claimed that it will be after Clash at the Castle. If that is the case, the company can shift the All Heart and pit him against Gunther. Fans will be exhiliarated after seeing a rising babyface battle against a rising heel.

