5 main roster WWE stars who were unbeaten in 2019

Who are the undefeated WWE Superstars of 2019 on the main roster?

2019 was a big year for many WWE Superstars with Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, Brock Lesnar and Kofi Kingston enjoying runs at the top of the card on Raw or SmackDown. But, for a small handful of elite Superstars, 2019 was an incredible year for them. That's because there were a handful of talents that made it through the entire year without losing. .

To qualify for this list, they had to have wrestled at least one once on either a WWE PPV, WWE RAW or SmackDown Live and that they must not have lost a match. House shows and NXT/205 Live do not count.

We're also not going to quibble on technicalities here: if they're predominantly a singles competitor but they lost a tag-team match, I'm not counting it .Vice versa for tag teams losing a singles match. Also, losses by DQ don't count. They weren't beaten, it doesn't count

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the select Superstars who were unstoppable in 2019.

#5. Aleister Black

Aleister Black

Aleister Black is actually an extremely interesting competitor on WWE's main roster as he actually wrestled in a fair few matches on both SmackDown and RAW. Sure, he did actually lose a few tag-team matches when partnered with Ricochet. But, as I pointed out before, that doesn't count here.

If you put Black in the ring in a one-on-one contest (or one-on-two contest - sorry Singh Brothers), he's practically unstoppable across RAW, SmackDown and even two PPV matches.

He wrestled four singles matches on SmackDown beating Andrade, Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shelton Benjamin. On RAW he defeated the likes of Elias, Buddy Murphy, Eric Young, Tony Nese and Akira Tozawa to go unbeaten in eight singles matches.

He even beat Cesaro and Buddy Murphy in two pay-per-view matches, making him unbeaten on WWE Pay-Per-Views as well.

It's clear that WWE has put a lot of stock into Aleister Black and have protected him on the main roster as much as possible. It remains to be seen if there will be anyone that can knock on his door in 2020 and actually beat him in singles competition.

