5 main roster WWE wrestlers who should be next to challenge Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes is a charismatic standout performer on WWE's developmental brand. Melo has defeated numerous talented superstars on his path to greatness and secured their metaphoric jerseys to hang from the rafters. Most recently, Melo successfully defended his championship against Wes Lee at NXT Heatwave 2023.

In an attempt to bring about renewed interest in NXT, WWE has booked numerous main roster stars to make televised appearances in the white-and-gold brand. Hayes has already defeated former WWE United States Champions like Apollo Crews, Ricochet, and Baron Corbin. Who's next for "Him" to battle?

Hayes needs proper competition to help continue his hot streak on Tuesday nights and at premium live events. With NXT No Mercy on the horizon, who will be next to step up to the star attraction of the developmental brand? Could it be a wrestler from the main roster? Or maybe Hayes will face a main-roster competitor at a different premium live event or a future episode of NXT.

Regardless, there are sure to be plenty of WWE stars who are hungry for the piece of gold on Melo's shoulder. Without further ado, let's look at five main roster competitors who should be next to challenge Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship.

#5 "The Nigerian Giant" Omos (WWE free agent)

Omos hasn't appeared on WWE TV since being eliminated by eight competitors from SummerSlam's Slim Jim Battle Royal. Since then, The Nigerian Giant has seemingly been directionless. Many of his critics suggest that the former champion is "too green," a belief that former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno echoed on the K100 podcast.

Inferno also believes that Omos isn't ready for the main roster, and many wrestling fans would agree with the veteran's statement even if they don't necessarily agree with everything he says online.

Omos' main-roster booking has been questionable, especially if the company hopes to build him up as a potential threat to a top name like Roman Reigns. Despite being big and imposing, the 7'3" goliath has routinely lost in big match situations against relatively smaller competitors like Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, and Bobby Lashley.

The All Mighty even defeated MVP and Omos in a two-on-one handicap match at the 2022 Hell in a Cell premium live event. In light of this booking pattern, The Nigerian Giant would appear to be a much more significant threat to a top champion on the developmental brand like Carmelo Hayes rather than the face of WWE in Roman Reigns.

Omos could use NXT to build up his résumé and add to his momentum on the way to a potential main event run on RAW or SmackDown. Maybe after a solid run as NXT Champion, he could appear ready to go after WWE's top guy. Carmelo Hayes vs. Omos could also potentially be a compelling story akin to 'David vs. Goliath,' and it'd certainly be something to get the WWE Universe talking.

Will the jersey of Omos join the rafters alongside other wrestlers who dared to challenge the champion? The Nigerian Giant could very well become the biggest challenge of Melo's young career.

#4 "Big" Bronson Reed from WWE Monday Night RAW

Bronson Reed is another monstrous competitor who could jeopardize Carmelo Hayes' title reign. Reed made it to the final four of the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023.

He lost to Shinsuke Nakamura the next night on RAW, and since then, the 330-pound Aussie has seemingly fallen off the map when it comes to WWE programming. The star's absence could be explained by Reed's recent announcement on Instagram regarding his wife's pregnancy.

Still, perhaps the massive wrestler could use a reboot. One way of reintroducing "Big" Bronson would be to have him attack the reigning NXT Champion and challenge Melo for the gold. Reed, who outweighs Carmelo Hayes by over 100 pounds, would be a legit threat to his NXT Title reign.

Presently, Reed might not be ready to headline a premium live event on the main roster. But when it comes to an event like NXT No Mercy, Big Bronson wouldn't seem out of place in the role of a headlining star.

#3 Dolph Ziggler (WWE free agent)

Dolph Ziggler hasn't competed in a WWE match since the May 29, 2023, episode of RAW. On that night, Ziggler wrestled JD McDonagh in a bout that ended in a double count-out. Since then, he has been away from television.

In 2022, Dolph Ziggler shocked the WWE Universe by becoming NXT Champion. In 2023, maybe he could do something similar by returning to Orlando to challenge Carmelo Hayes for the white-and-gold brand's top prize. There's also the possibility of a Dirty Dawgs reunion, with Robert Roode returning to assist Ziggler in a potential feud with Hayes and Trick Williams.

When it comes to match quality, the first-time meeting of Carmelo Hayes and Dolph Ziggler has the potential to metaphorically tear the house down no matter the venue. Ziggler will have the opportunity to become a two-time NXT Champion, while Hayes will have the chance to add another name to his collection of jerseys hanging from the rafters.

Can Ziggler overcome Hayes? Or will the two-time World Heavyweight Champion fall short against the NXT star?

#2 NXT North American Champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio from Monday Night RAW

The reigning NXT North American Champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio is an official member of the Monday Night RAW roster. However, that hasn't stopped Dominik from going to NXT and winning a championship. Dominik has become a regular presence on the white-and-gold brand as a mid-card champion in recent weeks. Sooner or later, Ex-Con Dom will be looking for a more prestigious championship to add to his résumé.

Dominik is currently feuding with Dragon Lee, an admirer of his father, Rey Mysterio. Once the 26-year-old champion is finished with Lee, it wouldn't be surprising to see Dominik step up to Carmelo Hayes. If Lee doesn't take the NXT North American Title away from Dominik, the young Mysterio would have a shot at becoming a double champion if he were to challenge Hayes.

#1 Austin Theory from WWE SmackDown

Austin Theory lost the WWE United States Championship to Rey Mysterio on the August 11, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The Now has a rematch lined up for the Payback premium live event. But if Theory wants to be portrayed as a headlining talent in 2023, perhaps he should take a trip back down to Orlando for another run in NXT.

Theory's second reign as US Champion became lackluster following his victory over John Cena at WrestleMania 39. Following that win, it seemed that WWE creative had no major storyline plans for the former Mr. Money In The Bank. It appeared that Cena was right in telling Theory that even if The Now wins at WrestleMania, he still loses.

One way of rebooting Theory as a main-event player would be to send him down to NXT to challenge Carmelo Hayes for the white-and-gold brand's top prize. The two-time United States Champion would be a more-than-credible threat to Melo's reigns as NXT Champion.

Theory vs. Hayes is a match that wouldn't look out of place, headlining an NXT premium live event. This feud might span several months, possibly leading to Hayes and Theory trading NXT title wins akin to the 1998-1999 feud between Mankind and The Rock during WWE's famed Attitude Era.

