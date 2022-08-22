5 Mandy Rose angles we'd like to see if she returned to the WWE main roster

Mandy Rose is a rising star in NXT. Her career experienced a major revival upon leaving the main roster and returning to the developmental brand. Some might say that Rose today is very different from when she was on RAW and SmackDown. Her second chance has turned her into a star.

However, Mandy's return to the main roster seems inevitable. Should she make the jump, there are a host of angles for her to play her part in. There are several current and former champions to challenge and titles to claim. She became a star in NXT, but with the right angle, she can be an even bigger star on the main roster.

Here are five angles we'd like to see for Mandy Rose should she move up from NXT.

#5. Putting the past behind her and crushing Sonya Deville

Sonya and Mandy faced each other at SummerSlam 2020

The first question on the main roster is, what about her history with Sonya? They were a tag team together under the name Fire & Desire. Sonya Deville is currently a heel, just as Mandy Rose is. However, things can be adjusted. If they have faced each other before, they could do it again.

Depending on who plays the heel, one of the women could play the role of an angry ex-friend who feels left behind by the other. Sonya DeVille might be the better choice as she could play up Mandy’s NXT success.

This is a feud that Mandy should win to solidify her presence on the main roster.

#4. Revenge of Raquel Rodriguez

Mandy defeated Raquel for the NXT women's title at Halloween Havoc

One of the most important victories of Mandy Rose's run was her title win over Raquel Gonzales. Raquel is now on SmackDown as Raquel Rodriguez, but history remains between them. Should Mandy come to main roster, they could play on their past. Mandy could be chased and hounded by her old foe.

This angle could be especially effective if Mandy was to win one of the women’s titles on the main roster. However, it could even work if she was still NXT Women’s Champion while on the main roster. Paige set the precedent for that.

Titles or not, these two could have an old fashioned grudge match that could prove to all wrestling fans that they both belong at the top.

#3. The Reckoning of Toxic Attraction

What if Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne won the WWE Women’s Tag titles and left for the main roster? Well, they would be leaving Mandy behind on NXT with no stable left for her.

What’s more, Toxic Atraction's success on the main roster could be enough to drive a jealous Mandy Rose to come to RAW or SmackDown specifically to punish them. The jealous stable leader angle has worked before in factions like Evolution.

Mandy Rose could come up to the main roster with a new partner by her side: one Cora Jade. Together, they could be presented as the new Toxic Attraction. Similar to how the Midnight Express vs. Midnight Express angle played out in early WCW, it could be Rose with her partner against her old allies.

They can determine who really deserves to use the name, with the winners of the feud ultimately staying Toxic Attraction and the losers having to do something else.

#2. Title vs. Title at Survivor Series

Champion vs. Champion is a common theme at Survivor Series

Traditionally, we have seen the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champions battle each other at Survivor Series.

Perhaps a better option would be for Mandy Rose to find her way into this angle. Not for a Triple Threat, but to push either Liv or Bianca out of the way and take her place. To encourage this, the champion who is not used in the match could have her own challenger.

These Champion vs. Champion matches have traditionally been non-title bouts. Instead, they could start this way, but with Rose’s continued insistence, they could turn it into a winner-takes-all affair.

The Winner is the RAW or SmackDown Women's Champion and the NXT Women's Champion. Rose winning here could act as a launching pad for her career ascension, even if she vacated the NXT Women’s title later on.

#1. New Age Mandy Rose vs. Legend of the Past

Trish Stratus is making her return to WWE, but we don’t know yet if there will be any matches involved. However, if Trish was to wrestle, a match could be presented with Mandy Rose, the NXT Women's Champion. It doesn’t have to be for the title.

There is a 14 year age difference between the two. However, such a battle between them could be used to highlight Rose’s skills against veteran Trish Stratus. They could almost play a legend killer concept with such an angle.

Trish Stratus is in WWE to celebrate her legacy, and Mandy comes out and insists that Trish belongs in the past, making comparisons to deceased legends like Mae Young. The match could be the ultimate proving ground for Mandy Rose.

Mandy Rose is an excellent talent, and any one of these angles and many others could elevate her to the next level of stardom. Can you think of more angles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below!

Edited by Jacob Terrell