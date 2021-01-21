5 Mistakes WWE have made with Roman Reigns after his heel turn

At the 2020 SummerSlam event, Roman Reigns came out at the end of the show to unleash a brutal beatdown on Braun Strowman and The Fiend. The former Shield member's demeanor during the beatdown hinted that he had finally embraced his dark side. The suspicions only grew when he aligned with Paul Heyman mere days later.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were arch-rivals back when the latter was aligned with Brock Lesnar, and the alliance gave us one of the most surprising moments in a long time.

Reigns went on to win the Universal title from The Fiend and has been holding the coveted belt ever since. Turning The Big Dog heel has been one of the bravest and most popular decisions WWE has taken in a while, and fans are enjoying this brand new persona.

All's not well though when it comes to WWE's handling of Roman Reigns. Here are five mistakes WWE have made with The Tribal Chief, ever since his heel turn.

#5 Turning him into a generic coward heel who needs help from his peers to win big matches

Roman Reigns defeats Kevin Owens with help from Jey Uso

The traditional heel in pro-wrestling is usually a cowardly character who is hell-bent on winning his matches at any cost.

This works most of the time, and top Superstars like Chris Jericho, Triple H, and Edge have made careers out of it. In Roman Reigns' case though, it is something a lot of fans are having issues with.

The Tribal Chief has been absolutely brilliant as a bad guy ever since he turned, and his promos have given off vibes of a legit bad guy who can get the job done by himself.

However, all this goes down the drain when he competes in the squared circle against a top opponent like Kevin Owens.

Roman Reigns needs to win big WWE matches on his own

At TLC 2020, Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens was marred with constant interference by Jey Uso, finally leading to The Tribal Chief's victory. The same thing happened on WWE SmackDown after TLC, where Jey helped Roman Reigns defeat Owens again.

When you're trying to create one of the most dangerous heels in WWE history, having him win title matches with the help of his lackey on multiple occasions isn't exactly a good idea.

Reigns needs to win matches against credible opponents like Owens, on his own, in order to establish himself as a force to be reckoned with.

Hopefully, WWE will rectify this flaw quickly.