5 Mistakes WWE must not make on RAW ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is fast approaching, but it is still a couple of weeks away. This may mean that more storylines can progress and more matches can be added to the show's card. However, the creative team can also make some mistakes.

WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Seven matches have already been announced for the upcoming premium live event. Night One will be headlined by the Triple Threat bout between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena will close Night Two.

In this list, we will look at five mistakes WWE must not make on RAW ahead of WrestleMania 41.

#5 Rhea Ripley continues to stand tall on every edition of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley dropped the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY a month ago on Monday Night RAW. Hence, Bianca Belair will face The Genius of the Sky at 'Mania. Despite losing the gold, The Eradicator has been involved in the storyline and has stood tall on most occasions.

The three women had another altercation on this week's RAW, where Mami stood tall with the championship in her hand. While it makes her look dominant, it doesn't help IYO's character as she looks like a weak champion. Meanwhile, Bianca looks like a third wheel in the program. Hence, WWE must avoid presenting Ripley as the most dominant competitor among the trio in the coming weeks.

#4 AJ Styles and Logan Paul should have more meetings en route to WrestleMania 41

One of the latest matches confirmed for WrestleMania 41 is AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul. While this bout will mark the first time they will lock horns in a singles match, there is a lack of storytelling.

Although The Phenomenal One and The Maverick have met on recent episodes of RAW shows, they haven't had enough interactions to intensify the feud. Due to this, they should have more promo battles in the coming weeks to capture fans' attention.

#3 The Rock is not being mentioned on WWE television despite playing a big role on the Road to WrestleMania

The Rock is one of the big names who will miss WrestleMania 41, but that doesn't mean he can't have a role to play en route to the show. John Cena shockingly aligned with Rocky and attacked Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. Despite influencing Cena's heel turn, The Final Boss hasn't been mentioned much on TV.

John and Cody have engaged in promo battles in the past few weeks on WWE RAW. But The Rock has barely been mentioned, and all the blame is being put on Cena. In the coming weeks, the champion or even the challenger should address Rocky's role in the recent happenings.

#2 John Cena should appear again before WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

The Cenation Leader has consistently appeared on RAW for the past three weeks. However, the latest edition of the red show marked his final advertised appearance before 'Mania. However, John should still show up on weekly shows to maintain the momentum.

Cena not appearing in the lead-up to WrestleMania and only returning during the actual event will make the title match less interesting. If Cody is the only one building the bout, the main event of 'Mania may not seem important. The legend should appear unannounced and blindside Rhodes to avenge the recent assault.

#1 Lack of direction for female wrestlers outside the Women's World Championship scene

After this week's show, it seems Lyra Valkyria and Bayley will team up against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan at 'Mania. However, if this does happen, two titles in the women's division won't be defended at The Show of Shows.

There is already a lack of women's matches on the card, and putting the Women's Intercontinental and Tag Team Championship on hold again will be a bad look. Instead of booking the champions against each other, they should focus on defending their gold against other women in Las Vegas.

