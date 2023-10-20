5 Names that could become the next NXT GM

Could NXT get a new GM soon? And if so, who would it be? During a recent episode of Smackdown, Triple H announced that Adam Pearce is the official GM of RAW, and Nick Aldis is the new GM of Smackdown. This comes on the heels of Triple H being "knighted" by TKO to lead WWE creatively moving forward.

NXT was originally created to be a place where incoming WWE Superstars could begin the developmental process of their career. Over time, the white & gold brand has evolved into an official third roster for the company. The level of talent has continued to elevate since its inception. It has become one of the most-watched weekly wrestling programs as the roster strengthens and grows.

Since the birth of NXT's weekly television programming, there have been several on-air authority figures. Dusty Rhodes, JBL, and William Regal have all donned the mantle in the past.

With the recent GMs that have been appointed to Smackdown and RAW, it's safe to assume Triple H will likely name a GM for NXT. Here is our list of five names that could become the next NXT GM.

#5. Former WWE United States Champion Fit Finlay

He's Finlay, and he likes to fight!

Fit Finlay made a career out of being a brutal, brawling wrestler who was severely underrated. Finlay made his wrestling debut in 1974, working in the UK before eventually making his WCW debut in 1996. The Belfast Bruiser signed with WWE in 2001, where he started as a trainer before moving to in-ring action in 2004.

In 2011, Finlay was working backstage for the company as a producer. He was eventually let go after he authorized The Miz to interrupt the U.S. National Anthem during a house show. Finlay defended his actions by suggesting he was trying to help build heat for The Miz's upcoming WrestleMania main event match against John Cena.

WWE brought Finlay back in 2012 to work behind the scenes once again as a producer. Finlay has plenty of wrestling knowledge, and he knows how to lead and build storylines well. His nearly 50 years of experience could help him if he was named the GM.

#4. Former NXT Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan

Kurt Angle's pride and joy - Jason Jordan.

Jason Jordan began his WWE career in 2011 when he started with NXT. Jordan eventually aligned with Chad Gable, forming American Alpha. The duo became one of the top tag teams on the roster, culminating with a reign as NXT Tag Team Champions.

Jordan was seemingly headed towards becoming a top main roster star before suffering a severe injury, which ultimately took him completely out of action. Jason was brought into a storyline with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, becoming his on-screen illegitimate son. This story helped elevate Jordan as a singles star before the aforementioned injury changed everything. Since being sidelined, Jason Jordan has assumed a new role as a lead producer for RAW and Smackdown.

During the storyline with Kurt Angle, Kurt was the RAW GM. Combining this with the fact that Jason has a history with NXT as one of the premier tag team stars would help Jordan's resume if he is considered for the role of NXT GM.

#3. Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Jamie Noble

Former Authority member Jamie Noble.

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Jamie Noble is currently working in a backstage capacity as a producer. Before assuming this role, Noble was an incredible in-ring performer and one of the cornerstones of WCW's cruiserweight division.

During his wrestling career, Jamie had several memorable feuds with the likes of Tajiri, Billy Kidman, William Regal, and Rey Mysterio, just to name a few.

Noble was one of the superstars to sign with WWE following the acquisition of WCW in 2001. Jamie retired from in-ring competition in 2009, at which time he began working backstage. Noble aligned with Triple H and several other WWE Superstars, forming The Authority. Noble could utilize his experience as an on-air authority figure if he is considered as a candidate to lead NXT.

#2. Current NXT Trainer Screamin' Norman Smiley

2-time WCW Hardcore Champion Norman Smiley.

Norman Smiley was never known for being a championship contender during his in-ring career. Smiley was more of a comical act, especially during his time with WCW. He would often wear outrageous costumes and act in a somewhat deranged manner to get a good laugh out of the fans.

Norman signed with WWE in 2007 as a trainer for FCW, which was the developmental roster at that time. Smiley also worked periodically as an on-air authority figure for FCW TV. He was given the title of "Lieutenant GM" and also worked as the go-to man for former FCW president Steve Keirn.

Norman has always been a very likable character, which is a trait that could help him succeed as the next GM for NXT.

#1. 2-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion Hurricane Shane Helms

Stand back! There's a Hurricane comin'!

Our top pick to be the next NXT GM is someone who has worn many hats throughout his professional wrestling career - "Hurricane" Shane Helms. Shane is currently working as a backstage producer for WWE, and he is also under a Legends contract as well.

Hurricane Helms was also one of the 25 former WCW stars who signed with WWE at the time of the buyout. Helms was a part of the WCW invasion angle as a member of The Alliance.

He has shifted his focus toward helping superstars behind the scenes. However, he has also made several on-screen appearances, mostly as an authoritative figure who is trying to defuse a hostile situation. Helms is respected by the locker room, and he would seemingly make an easy transition into a leadership position with NXT.

