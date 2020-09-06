5 Opponents for Edge after his return to WWE from injury

Edge is one of the most glorified Superstars in the history of Pro Wrestling. He has been a part of many memorable moments in WWE. Edge's mid-air spear to Jeff Hardy during the TLC match at WrestleMania 17 is considered to be one of the most iconic moments in WWE history.

During his career, Edge has been a part of many prominent storylines. Some of them include classic rivalries with The Undertaker, John Cena, Jeff Hardy, and Randy Orton. Edge possesses a unique ability to play the role of both a beloved babyface and a cunning heel with perfection.

Unfortunately, Edge had to retire during his prime. His neck injury forced him to hang up the boots and distance himself from wrestling. This seemed to be the end of a legendary career.

The WWE Universe always wished to see Edge back again in the WWE ring. They got their wish, this year at the Royal Rumble 2020. Edge made a miraculous return and was dishing out Spears to everyone in his path and even managed to eliminate Randy Orton and AJ Styles from the match. He had a strong showing and was one of the last three remaining Superstars. He was eventually eliminated by Roman Reigns. Although he didn't win, he walked out of the Minute Maid Park after winning everybody's heart.

Edge battled Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36, which marked his first singles match in about nine years. Although he was victorious in this match, his rivalry with Orton continued and both of them clashed again at Backlash 2020. The match was billed by WWE as 'The Greatest Wrestling match ever' and both of them fought for more than 40 minutes.

The Viper came out triumphant in the contest after laying out The Rated-R Superstar with a Punt Kick. Edge also tore his tricep during the match which could sideline him reportedly until 2021.

Edge is expected to make his return next year and many predict him to continue his program with Orton. However, he would be in search of some new opponents after his feud with Randy Orton concludes. So, let`s take a look at five superstars that can lock horns with The Rated-R Superstar, once he returns from his injury.

#5 Finn Balor takes on Edge in a dream encounter

Balor Vs Edge is a money feud

Robert Stone recently offered Edge a proposal to join the Robert Stone Brand. Edge quickly responded to the offer and laid down some demands jokingly for joining the faction. One of those demands included a dream match with Finn Balor. While Robert Stone looked hesitant in fulfilling Edge`s wish, it left the wrestling community buzzing about the possibility of this epic dream match.

Ok @RobertStoneWWE my man! Let’s collab. Get me a match vs @FinnBalor at Takeover, I only want fuschia m&m’s(they don’t make those, so figure it out), ideas on someone to help me cosplay the pic below, crushed velvet furniture on my bus, oh yeah a bus(everyone has em now) etc etc https://t.co/Jf3AgK0fWJ pic.twitter.com/PlOSpnpWyj — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 23, 2020

An Edge vs Balor feud has money written all over it. Edge has praised Balor's work from time to time and considers him as 'The Guy' of the industry. And that might be the reason for Edge demanding a match against 'The Prince'. Finn Balor was also delighted at the idea of facing Edge and stated the following:

"Somebody was talking online about possibly challenging Finn Balor at NXT Takeover and that was Edge I would like to address that situation right now, Edge was saying he wanted to face Finn Balor at Takeover so if we could do it at Takeover Dublin all the better. An absolute legend in the the ring, but what an absolute gent and a true pro outside the ring. "I've always said it to both him and Christian that when they retired, I met them at a couple of media appearances and I said: 'lads, you two are like how I'd look to transition out of wrestling - to carry yourself with such professionalism - and to see him (Edge) back is fantastic. Getting the chance to wrestle with him would be even better."

The Dream match is unlikely to happen right now as both the WWE Hall Of Famer and the Prince perform on different brands. Nonetheless, it would be a treat for the WWE Universe to see these two battle it out. The Prince of NXT and the Ultimate Opportunist can work together to produce a magnificent encounter.