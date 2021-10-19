5 potential feuds for Seth Rollins following WWE Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins is arguably one of the biggest heels on the WWE roster right now. Playing a bad guy on-screen comes so naturally to this renowned Superstar, as he generates a passionate response from the WWE Universe every time he enters the squared circle.

For months, The Visionary of Drip has been in a heated rivalry with WWE Hall of Famer Edge. They first clashed at WWE SummerSlam, where The Rated-R Superstar beat Rollins in what many considered to be the match of the night. The former WWE Universal Champion got his revenge a few weeks later on SmackDown when he dropped Edge with a nasty Curb Stomp to even the score at one win apiece.

The rivalry then became personal when Seth Rollins invaded Edge's house and threatened to hurt his family. To settle the score once in for all, the two Superstars will battle in a -Hell in a Cell match this coming Thursday at Crown Jewel.

This bout promises to leave fans on the edge of their seats, and it should conclude this heated storyline once and for all.

Whether he wins or loses, once Rollins is done with Edge in Saudi Arabia, he will have new challenges to look forward to. With his move to WWE RAW, he'll have plenty of potential new opponents to compete with.

In this article, we look at five possible feuds for Seth Rollins following WWE Crown Jewel.

#5 Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins for the United States Championship

A contest between WWE United States Champion Damian Priest and Seth Rollins would pin an upcoming babyface star against one of the most established heels in the company.

Among his various accomplishments in WWE, Seth Rollins has only held the United States Championship once. He would certainly want to add to that number at some point. Plus, by feuding with Priest, Rollins could help establish The Archer of Infamy as a top star on WE RAW.

Would one Hit The Lights be enough to seal Rollin's fate? Or would Priest be put to rest with the Curb Stomp? A potential bout between the two would be tough to call, but one thing's for sure — the fans would be in for a treat.

Edited by Colin Tessier