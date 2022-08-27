5 Possible last matches for Kurt Angle in WWE

It should be made clear that there could be a strong possibility that Kurt Angle will never wrestle again. He cites many physical injuries and pain over his lifetime to not make a return to the squared circle.

Yet, just a few weeks ago, Ric Flair wrestled his Last Match at the age of 73. Earlier this year, Vince McMahon wrestled a match. Steve Austin, who said for nearly 20 years that no doctor would ever clear him to wrestle, battled Kevin Owens at Mania. Therefore, to reiterate the age-old adage in pro wrestling, one should "never say never."

Angle is a wrestling legend with few who can compare. He is a five-time world champion with WWE, a Hall of Famer, a Grand Slam Champion, and a six-time TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) World Champion.

The Olympic Gold Medalist began his career in 1999 and had one of the best rookie years in wrestling history. He won the Intercontinental and European Titles in his first full year.

The Hall of Famer proved that he could thrive without WWE and be a benefit to other promotions. When he joined IMPACT Wrestling, Angle won all the titles in a short amount of time. This resulted in the company's ratings experiencing their biggest jump up to that point.

With Angle slated to make an appearance on WWE RAW next week, we will explore five potential last matches Angle could have if he were to return to the ring:

#5. Kurt Angle gets revenge on Edge

Edge and Angle might not have had the most memorable feud to some, but it defined Kurt's career in many ways. Edge invented the "You Suck" chant. Twenty years ago, he led the crowd in chanting "You Suck" to Kurt Angle's music. They have a long history with one another, including a hair vs. hair match.

In real life, Kurt Angle has no problem with the "You Suck" chant. He has stated that he knows that they don't mean it; it's just something they say. However, his character hated it.

Angle could return seeking revenge specifically against Edge for the chant. He could tell how Edge created something over 20 years ago that has haunted his steps. This could provide a final match between the two legends and see the Olympic Gold Medalist ride off into the sunset.

#4. The Prizefighter Kevin Owens could give another legend his last match

Kevin Owens is a prize fighter once again

Kevin Owens has already granted a last match to legend Stone Cold Steve Austin when they faced each other at WrestleMania 38. It was an entertaining match that made many fans happy, and it's perfectly reasonable to have a similar match for Kevin Owens against Kurt Angle.

Owens is considered a safe performer, which is why he was able to wrestle Steve Austin. Angle likewise would need a safe worker. The clash between the two men could serve as a feud between generational talents, with KO challenging Angle's supremacy in the ring.

#3. AJ Styles and Angle can renew their feud

AJ Styles and Kurt Angle have a long history together. It can be forgotten because it happened in IMPACT Wrestling and not in WWE. They faced each other in countless matches from 2006 to 2013. It could be Angle's longest-running feud of their career.

The Hall of Famer additionally had another match against The Phenomenal One on SmackDown in 2019, but it ended in Disqualification. Some might think that's not a fitting way to end a feud between two legends of the game. Angle even said he wanted a more proper final match against AJ Styles.

It would be interesting if they had one more battle. It was a feud that helped carry IMPACT Wrestling to new heights. Therefore, a final chapter at WrestleMania itself would be great. Based on AJ Styles' cinematic match with the Undertaker, he should be able to work well with a wrestler who's limited by injuries. Win or lose, Angle could bow out with one last classic to his name.

#2. Roman Reigns could give Kurt Angle a proper send-off

Roman Reigns has beaten many legends but never faced Angle.

There might be no bigger dream match than this. Roman Reigns and Kurt Angle have never worked together. Reigns has become one of the biggest names in wrestling history and has beaten countless legends along the way.

He has never faced Angle, and if The Olympic Gold Medalist can do one more match, this could be the one. A chance to go one-on-one with The Tribal Chief could be the ideal send-off for a legend such as Angle.

Roman Reigns and Kurt Angle have the potential to main event a premium live event. It could all begin with the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion insisting on a retired Angle to "Acknowledge" him.

The Hall of Famer could refuse, and Reigns could attack him. This could lead to a short-lived return where he seeks revenge. The Tribal Chief might win, but the sight of him in an ankle lock just trying to hold on could go down into the memories of the fans.

#1. John Cena vs. Kurt Angle would be a match made in heaven

Cena's first match was against Angle, where Cena announced he had "Ruthless Aggression."

Kurt Angle's last match as of right now is against Baron Corbin, but he wanted John Cena. Many fans feel like he should have had the 16-time world champion. The Hall of Famer and Cena have a long history together. John Cena's debut match in WWE was against Angle. They fought each other for years as Cena won Angle's respect.

To grant Kurt Angle's last wish of one more match against John Cena could be enough to melt any fan's heart.

Interestingly, there could be a possibility for it to be the last match for both of them. It would seem a fitting way to end a career.

Who would you like to see Kurt Angle have his final match against? Let us know in the comments section below.

