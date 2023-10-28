5 possible stipulations for John Cena and Solo Sikoa's feud at WWE Crown Jewel

John Cena versus Solo Sikoa is official for WWE Crown Jewel. The superstars will collide at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia on November 4, Saturday. The match was announced hours before SmackDown went live this week.

Cena has teased this could be his final match in WWE. The GOAT delivered an emotional promo on SmackDown. He said he didn’t know if he’d be able to get the crowd behind him at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Plus, WWE is presenting Solo Sikoa as the biggest challenge to the 16-time World Champion in his illustrious career. A match of this magnitude needs a stipulation to sell the hype around it. With that being said, let’s take a look at the five possible stipulations for John Cena and Solo Sikoa’s feud at WWE Crown Jewel:

#5. Solo Sikoa gets disqualified if Jimmy Uso interferes

Jimmy Uso has been a constant thorn in John Cena’s side ever since the GOAT returned to SmackDown in September. The Bloodline member cost Cena’s alliance with AJ Styles by putting The Phenomenal One out of action before Fastlane 2023.

Jimmy’s persistence, however, could end up causing problems for The Bloodline. SmackDown General-Manager Nick Aldis can potentially book a stipulation whereby Solo Sikoa will automatically get disqualified if his brother interferes during the match in Saudi Arabia.

#4. Parking Lot Brawl

John Cena has been part of some of the most grueling matches in WWE history. The 16-time World Champion was involved in a classic parking lot brawl with the late, great Eddie Guerrero during the early years of his career.

Speaking of fights in the parking lot, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could book Cena and Sikoa in a parking lot brawl for Crown Jewel. The pair could also kick off all the action inside the parking lot of the Mohammed Abdu Arena, even if the match doesn’t get the parking lot brawl stipulation.

#3. No use of Samoan Spike

At the SmackDown taping tonight (video below), John Cena appeared to sell the effects of the Samoan Spike by talking in a hoarse voice. Knowing that Solo Sikoa has done his job, Paul Heyman can potentially ask the Enforcer of The Bloodline not to use his finisher at Crown Jewel.

Calling the Samoan Spike just another finisher would probably be an understatement, especially after how well Paul Heyman put over the thumb strike during his promo against Cena on the live episode of SmackDown this week.

#2. I Quit Match

John Cena has competed in several I Quit matches throughout his illustrious career and he’s won all of them. The top superstar has forced the likes of JBL, Randy Orton, Batista, and The Miz to say these humiliating words.

Cena can potentially ask Nick Aldis to turn his traditional singles match against Solo Sikoa into an I Quit Match. Hypothetically, the multi-time WWE Champion could recreate the ending to his epic Last Man Standing match at Royal Rumble 2007 in order to put away the Enforcer of The Bloodline.

#1. John Cena’s final match at WWE Crown Jewel

John Cena has been dropping hints about potential retirement ever since he returned to SmackDown full time. The latest tease was dropped during his promo on the October 27th episode of the blue brand. Cena got extremely emotional during his promo, before he was interrupted by Paul Heyman.

It is possible that Cena could proclaim the upcoming match at Crown Jewel to be his swansong; however, only if Solo Sikoa manages to beat him one-on-one at the event. It remains to be seen if WWE will announce a stipulation for the match next Friday on SmackDown.

