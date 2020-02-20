5 possible storylines for Jinder Mahal's return to WWE

The Modern-Day Maharaja is set to return

Former WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal, has not been seen on WWE since he underwent surgery for the knee injury he picked up at a live event on 15th June. The first-ever WWE Champion of Indian descent, however, has now been cleared to make his in-ring return and given that we are on the Road to WrestleMania 36, the fans can expect him to come back soon.

In case you did not know, Mahal was rumored to enter the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble match but the Creative did not book his grand return in the 30-man bout. The last time Mahal wrestled a WWE match on TV was way back at WWE Super Showdown. He was one of the fifty men who took part in the mega battle royale match in Saudi Arabia.

With the former United States Champion set to return soon, here are five storylines for him.

#5 Costs Andrade the Tuwaiq Trophy, starts a US Title feud

Jinder Mahal can enter a mid-card title feud

Two years ago, the Modern Day Maharaja exited WrestleMania as the new United States Champion however, he did not get a proper reign with the title. He soon lost the championship to Jeff Hardy, while the two Superstars could not entertain the fans much with their feud because they were on different brands.

As the current US Champion, Andrade lacks a credible opponent, WWE can insert Mahal in the mid-card title picture when he returns. He has good mic skills and his involvement can even freshen up the US championship picture on RAW. The best way WWE could start this feud is by having Jinder return at WWE Super Showdown during the inaugural Tuwaiq Trophy match.

AJ Styles is the favorite to win that gauntlet match as WWE Creative would look to provide him with some momentum ahead of his rumored match against The Undertaker. But, as Andrade is holding a championship at the moment, a pinfall or submission in Saudi Arabia will impact on his credibility. The best way to take him out of the match will be to have Jinder show up out of nowhere and attack the US Champion.

This would not only turn Andrade face but also set up a fresh US title match for WrestleMania 36.

