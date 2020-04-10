5 Possible storylines for Otis after WrestleMania 36

Otis is high on momentum after beating Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 36.

Could the Heavy Machinery member be back to tag team action? Or could he have a shot at a singles title?

Otis picked up a huge victory on WrestleMania last week

After facing much humiliation due to one Dolph Ziggler, Otis was finally able to get some retribution as he beat The Showoff at WrestleMania 36 last weekend. What's more, he and Mandy Rose ended up as a couple in one of the most feel-good moments of the night.

Throughout this whole feud, Otis has gained a lot of popularity within the WWE Universe and following the win at the Showcase of Immortals, he has a lot of momentum going for him.

Given the amount of reaction that he is evoking from fans worldwide, Otis is likely to be a regular feature on WWE TV in the build-up to the Money in the Bank pay-per-view scheduled to be held on 10th May.

With that in mind, what's next for in line for the Heavy Machinery member? Let us now explore a few storylines that Otis can be a part of in the next few weeks.

#5 Elongated singles feud with Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler might not be done yet with Otis

If there's one thing that we've learned over years of seeing Dolph Ziggler in the WWE, it's the fact that he's not an easy customer. A Superstar with an ego to feed, Ziggler doesn't readily admit defeat and keeps coming back for more.

Despite Mandy Rose clearly mentioning it to The Showoff that she was not some trophy to be celebrated, the latter made his feud with Otis about who she's better off with. But now with personal remarks out of the way, this storyline could be about deciding who's the better wrestler.

Ziggler can always complain about the fact that Mandy delivered a low blow to him and that Otis never beat him clean and ask for a rematch. If sanctioned, we could see Ziggler back to his shrewd best, playing mind games and ambushing Otis with sneak attacks. With Money in the Bank coming up next month, we could also see a stipulation match between the two to settle things once and for all.

