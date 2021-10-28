5 past tag teams who could have been WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

WWE Women's Tag Team division is witnessing a lack of contenders. Most tag teams have been split up in the 2021 Draft, leaving the division with one team, the current champions.

At Sportskeeda, we wanted to highlight some of the tag teams that never got the chance to fight for these championships because they came too early or their talent and popularity weren't capitalized on. Some honorable mentions include Emma & Dana Brooke, Foxsana (Aksana & Alicia Fox), Kaitlyn & Natalya, and Absolution (Paige, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose).

#5 The Chick Busters was an alternative to WWE Divas

The Chick Busters, Kaitlyn and AJ Lee, first teamed up in WWE's developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling [FCW], before competing against each other in the third season of NXT. Both went to SmackDown in May 2011, adding Natalya as their manager.

🍃🍁🍂🌎Amanda🌎🍃🍁🍂 @i_am_apanda5 @TheAJMendez Thank you @MuskanForYou for sending me these pictures of legends we love! Chick Busters!!! Hopefully one day we get to see them in the ring wrestling each other on TV again. @CelesteBonin Thank you @MuskanForYou for sending me these pictures of legends we love! Chick Busters!!! Hopefully one day we get to see them in the ring wrestling each other on TV again. @CelesteBonin @TheAJMendez https://t.co/NE221gVFq4

They faced off against Alicia Fox, Tamina, Rosa Mendes, Melina, and the Bella Twins while aligning themselves with other faces in the women's division. By August, Natalya moved on to team with Beth Phoenix as the Divas of Doom. If there had been a women's tag team championship back then, it would have allowed more screen time, stories, and fantastic matches in the division.

The lost opportunity to see Natalya and Beth Phoenix go toe-to-toe with Kaitlyn and AJ Lee for Tag Team glory is upsetting. These four women are some of the best and could have helped others' division.

At the time, WWE was not emphasizing women and their in-ring abilities. If Kaitlyn and AJ Lee were in the division now, they would have captured the Tag Team titles by now.

#4 There is no one meaner than Tamina and AJ Lee

Tamina and AJ Lee could have been an exciting addition to the Women's Tag-Team division.

AJ Lee's phenomenal Divas Championship run and in-ring chemistry, with whomever she is paired up with, calls for AJ Lee and Tamina to be on this list.

Coming out of her alliance with Kaitlyn, AJ Lee needed someone to protect her. Tamina was the obvious choice, and the two would be aligned from September 2013 until AJ Lee's departure that following April.

During their time together, AJ Lee and Tamina faced off in tag team battles with The Bella Twins and The Funkadactyls. If there were a tag team title in the mix, the contests would be more thrilling to watch.

Tamina recently held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Natalya, but it would have been great to see her win the title with AJ Lee.

Edited by Angana Roy