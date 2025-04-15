5 Potential challengers for Jey Uso if he wins the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is less than a week away, and WWE Superstar Jey Uso appears ready to rise to the occasion and capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther. Monday Night RAW's resident Uce has never defeated The Ring General before, so he may be in for the fight of his life on WrestleMania Saturday.

Like Gunther, Jey is a former one-time WWE Intercontinental Champion. However, The Ring General's reign as IC Champion was the longest in history, whereas Uso's reign ended in just under a month. Jey has previously challenged Gunther for both the IC gold and the World Heavyweight Championship, losing each time.

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner might not be the intimidating force that Gunther is in the ring, but Jey has the crowd firmly in his hands and has all the momentum necessary to win RAW's Big Gold Belt on the Grandest Stage of Them All. The Yeet Master is a top merchandise draw for World Wrestling Entertainment, which could influence the company to reward this popular babyface with a run as the World Heavyweight Champion.

If Jey does defeat Gunther inside Allegiant Stadium, who will step up and challenge the new champion? Without further ado, let's look at five potential challengers for Uso if he captures gold this year at The Showcase of the Immortals.

#5. Multi-time WWE World Champion John Cena

What if John Cena loses to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41? If he's defeated by The American Nightmare this coming Sunday, the former Doctor of Thuganomics could pursue the red brand's resident Uce. Cena would predictably receive nuclear heat from audiences if he were to prematurely end "Main Event" Jey Uso's reign as World Heavyweight Champion. Cena is reportedly advertised to appear on the RAW after 'Mania, and what if he shocks the WWE Universe again with an epic heel move?

Jey may have to contend with Cena in 2025, whether that's a 'champion vs. champion' collision or Big Match John gunning for the World Heavyweight Title if he can't knock off The American Nightmare at The Show of Shows. A win over Cena would demonstrate the company's confidence in Jey Uso as one of WWE's top stars for years to come.

A loss to Cena also doesn't necessarily bury Uso, no matter what fans in the Internet Wrestling Community may or may not say. There is no shame in losing to such a legendary competitor who is currently a record-setting 16-time WWE World Champion. Jey could always get his win back during Cena's retirement tour.

If the Yeet Master records a pinfall victory over Big Match John, that would boost his momentum and give him another career achievement on the way to becoming a full-time main event star and the face of Monday Night RAW.

#4. Former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is scheduled to main event Night One of WrestleMania 41 against CM Punk and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match. Sometime after this advertised bout, it's safe to assume that the red brand's Visionary will be looking to regain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, which he lost to Drew McIntyre at last year's Show of Shows.

Rollins is the inaugural titleholder for the championship, which is currently held by "The Ring General" Gunther. Seth is also a former WWE Champion and Universal Champion, holding two reigns apiece with both titles, making The Architect a five-time singles world champion in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Much like with Cena, a win against Rollins would boost the stock of Jey Uso as he rises to the top of Monday Night RAW's main event scene. And much like with Big Match John, another reign as World Heavyweight Champion isn't out of the question for Seth Rollins.

#3. Former three-time United States Champion Rusev has reportedly re-signed with WWE

Multiple reports indicate that The Bulgarian Brute has signed a new contract with World Wrestling Entertainment, fueling much speculation regarding his eventual return to WWE programming. If he wants to make a huge splash during his first night back, Rusev should target the red brand's resident Uce.

Many predict that Jey will walk away with the World Heavyweight Championship following his encounter with The Ring General at WrestleMania on Saturday, April 19, 2025. The big Bulgarian Brute would immediately put himself in a top position if he were to go after a newly-crowned World Champion. By ambushing The Yeetmaster, Rusev could shock wrestling fans worldwide and put himself into a main event spot on Monday Night RAW.

#2. The leader of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa

The former one-time NXT North American Champion main-evented 2024's SummerSlam against Cody Rhodes, but he's no longer in the top spot that he once held. Sikoa is currently not advertised to compete at WrestleMania, though there is speculation that The Street Champion could be facing "The Viper" Randy Orton at this month's Show of Shows.

Solo's diminishing role at PLEs and his position on the card could change in 2025 if he jumps from the blue brand to Monday Night RAW to challenge his older brother for the World Heavyweight Championship. Sikoa could bring The Bloodline 2.0 back to prominence with a top-level feud with a close relative, "Main Event" Jey Uso.

Jacob Fatu has seemingly overshadowed the 32-year-old Sikoa going into this year's WrestleMania with a US Title match against LA Knight. Solo could one-up The Samoan Werewolf by going after the red brand's top male singles championship.

#1. "The Ring General" Gunther

The 2024 King of the Ring winner is currently the reigning and defending WWE World Heavyweight Champion going into WrestleMania 41. For over 250 days, The Ring General has conquered foe after foe as the top male singles champion of Monday Night RAW, defeating the likes of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, and his challenger for 2025's Show of Shows, Jey Uso.

A few months ago, Gunther successfully defended the World Heavyweight Title against the Yeet Master at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25. Jey would re-spark his rivalry with the former NXT UK Champion after winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Since then, the feud between the two competitors has become incredibly personal.

The Ring General brutalized and bloodied Jimmy Uso in front of his brother Jey on the Road to WrestleMania, taking their beef to the next level. If the red brand's resident Uce were to dethrone Gunther at the Showcase of the Immortals, the Austrian-born bruiser would predictably be looking to regain his gold and make an example out of the man who took his title.

About the author Brian Dunlop Brian Dunlop is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, primarily curating WWE features. He has a Bachelor's degree in English and Political Science from CUNY Queens College and has been a wrestling fan for over two decades.



Brian’s lifelong love for the sport led him to pursue a career in content writing, starting in 2016. He has 8 years of experience working for renowned organizations like Valnet and COED Media Group. To ensure his articles are reliable and accurate, he does hours of research every day. During his time with TheSportster, Brian has edited thousands of articles about pro wrestling.



Brian’s favorite pro wrestler is Mick Foley. He is fond of the Hall of Famer’s oratory skills and ability to create memorable moments inside the squared circle with his character work. Foley’s autobiographies played a crucial role in Brian’s decision to become a writer.



If given a chance to book a WWE program, Brian would work on R-Truth’s storyline with The Judgment Day. Brian would produce an angle where the 27-year veteran forces Damian Priest to give him a World Heavyweight Title shot by securing the Money in the Bank contract or winning a number-one contenders bout. The storyline would eventually lead to Truth winning the coveted gold for the first time in his career.



Besides creating pro wrestling content, Brian loves playing video games, going to the gym, and honing his creative writing skills. Know More