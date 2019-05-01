5 Potential Opponents for Jon Moxley in AEW

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 87 // 01 May 2019, 22:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jon Moxley AEW bound?

Dean Ambrose was unhappy with his time in WWE. He left for a variety of reasons but one of the main points is that he felt let down by the WWE creative. His heel turn was poorly done and it just didn't work. In essence, going to AEW would be creatively satisfying but it wont be as Dean Ambrose.

Jon Moxley. That name is going to be on the tip of everyone's tongue for the next month or so. It's very possible that Jon Moxley is going to show up at AEW Double or Nothing. While this has been speculated by fans in the larger fanbase, it's getting closer to be a reality.

As of right now, the only thing that that fans have is speculation at best. Nothing has been confirmed and everything should be taken with a grain of salt. As reported, Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose released a video on his twitter account. The video showcased Dean Ambrose escaping from 'an asylum' and the video previews the return of Jon Moxley at the end.

Some have analyzed the video showing that during the video, Jon Moxley walks past a pair of dice adding up to 25. AEW Double or Nothing is on May 25, 2019. Moreover, Cody Rhodes has also liked the video on his twitter account as well. So, it's logical to speculate that Jon Moxley may show up at the PPV on May and beyond in AEW.

So, here are 5 potential opponents for Jon Moxley in AEW.

#5. Jimmy Havoc

Jimmy Be Good!

Before we get into it, some wrestling fans might be asking who is Jimmy Havoc? A recent signee of AEW, Jimmy Havoc has actually been around for a while. He has appeared in Combat Zone Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, MLW and Defiant Wrestling. He is known for his dark personna which is akin to a serial killer and violent matches.

Be it tables, ladders, chairs or even tubelights, Jimmy Havoc gives the term 'extreme' a run for its money. Some may not realize that Jon Moxley was a similar king of extreme early on in his career. So, both these men going at it in an AEW ring would certainly thrill the larger fanbase.

1 / 5 NEXT