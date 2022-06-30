5 potential opponents for The Miz and Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam 2022

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw The Miz tease a reunion with Logan Paul for SummerSlam. However, whether the two would really team up again is still up in the air.

They did well as a unit at WrestleMania 38 and defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio. However, the former WWE Champion attacked Paul after the match.

Regardless, fans got a glimpse of Paul's high-flying moves and The Miz's showmanship, a blend of 'exciting dominance' which could prove vital in future attempts for the tag titles.

While a singles match between the two could happen at SummerSlam, the internet sensation seems better as a heel than a babyface. His unlikable and entitled nature fits him in that role.

Logan Paul impressed everyone with his in-ring debut at The Show of Shows, making the prospect of another tag team match alongside The Miz something to look forward to.

Here are five matches the two could have as a duo at SummerSlam 2022.

#5 on this list of 5 potential opponents for Logan Paul and The Miz at WWE SummerSlam 2022: The Mysterios

The rivalry originated when Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz in the Kickoff show of Elimination Chamber. The Master of the 619 was aided by his son, Dominik, prompting Miz to find a tag partner for himself. Logan Paul became the chosen one for WrestleMania 38.

However, fans were unhappy that Paul used late WWE Superstar Eddie Guerrero's moves (as seen in the clips above). He hit Rey with The Three Amigos and a Five-Star Frog Splash, a sequence of moves made famous by the Latino Heat.

Rey might not have been happy with his late best friend's moves being used against him. The loss against the new duo rubbed salt to the wounds.

At SummerSlam, WWE could allow The Mysterios to avenge their loss at the Grandest Stage of them All. Rey, in particular, can dedicate the victory to Eddie's memory, seventeen years after their Custody of Dominik Ladder match.

#4. The New Day

Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods - The New Day

The New Day has set the benchmark for modern-day tag teams. They are renowned for their teamwork and coordination and have won numerous titles.

WWE could use the former tag team champions to hype the duo of Logan Paul and The Miz. The Maverick and The A-Lister's teamwork would be tested in a fight against The Power of Positivity.

A win against The New Day could propel Logan Paul and The Miz into the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship title picture. Nevertheless, defeating such a prolific team will be a huge win for anyone trying to make their mark in the company.

#3. The Usos

Jimmy and Jey - The Usos

The Miz indicated that he and Paul intended to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at some point. Although highly unlikely, WWE may play Genie and make their wish come true.

The Usos are nearly out of any challengers. Their tag title unification against RK-Bro has legitimized their dominant run in WWE. At SummerSlam, Jimmy and Jey could lean towards being the default babyfaces against Paul and The Miz.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, The A-Lister betrayed Logan because WWE wanted the latter to be a babyface. However, The YouTuber can shockingly turn on his partner after the match as revenge.

#2. The Street Profits

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins - The Street Profits

The Street Profits is a prospering tag team. They have fought against the likes of RK-Bro and The Usos.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins could surprise Jimmy and Jey at Money in the Bank and win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The company could then book Logan Paul and The Miz for a title shot at SummerSlam against The Street Profits.

Ford and Dawkins would benefit from the spotlight of feuding with a celebrity. They are currently shadowed by the success of The Usos in the tag team division. But if they win their upcoming title match, the possible bout at SummerSlam could be an essential turning point in making The Street Profits household names.

#1. Kevin Owens and AJ Styles

AJ Styles and Kevin Owens

WWE fans and Logan Paul might remember the Stunner Kevin Owens hit him with at WrestleMania 37. Sami Zayn's special guest undoubtedly did not return home with happy memories.

The Prizefighter's 'stunning' gift is a haunting memory for Logan Paul. The two had another run-in on SmackDown later, with the YouTuber helping Happy Corbin defeat Kevin Owens.

Meanwhile, The Miz is currently in a feud with AJ Styles on RAW. The platform at SummerSlam is perfect for a tag team match between the four fighting superstars.

Both AJ and KO could team up for the first time in WWE, although the latter would need to end his obsession with Ezekiel and turn babyface for that to happen. The former rivals could prove to be a formidable team.

This could also lead to a feud between Owens and Styles, with their last one coming five years ago for the United States Championship. Meanwhile, The Miz and Logan Paul can enjoy further success, especially if the latter sticks around for more matches.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far