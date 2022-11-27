5 reasons why Austin Theory's cash-in was the worst in WWE history

On the November 7, 2022, edition of WWE RAW, Austin Theory made history by becoming the first superstar to cash in the Money in the Bank contract for a mid-card title. However, he failed to win the bout. On November 26 at Survivor Series, Theory pinned the champion to regain the title for a second time.

Let's look at this objectively. Neither Theory nor Seth Rollins really benefited from this move in the grand scheme of things. The Visionary's reign was not solidified by any means, and being the first US champ on the receiving end of a cash-in just came off as bland as can be.

Here are five reasons why Theory's cash-in was not only a colossal failure but might just be the worst in WWE history.

#5. No explanation as to why he cashed in on the US Title

Austin Theory became the first superstar to cash in on a mid-card title

The former Mr. Money in the Bank was always lurking in the background, gunning for The Tribal Chief's WWE Universal Championship. At WWE Clash at the Castle in September, he even attempted to cash-in mid-way through the main event, only to be knocked out by Tyson Fury.

Out of the blue, he decided to cash in on Seth Rollins. It made no sense, as the MITB winners went after the WWE World Champion. That is the condition of the contract as well.

Even after the show, no explanation was given as to why Theory made this call and what the new rules were. Does this mean from here on, the Money in the Bank contract can be cashed-in on just about any champion? If so, what is the advantage of winning an exhausting multi-man ladder match?

#4. The way he lost the match on WWE RAW makes it even worse

Not only was it a head-scratching decision to have him cash in on the US Title, but he also came off looking like an imbecile. The last time a Money in the Bank contract holder came off looking worse than before was when Baron Corbin cashed in on Jinder Mahal in 2017, but even that was for the WWE title.

Theory's booking before the cash-in was such that WWE had completely given up on him. All that changed, however, as the tonal shift in his character came to light post-cash-in. But that hasn't changed the mere history-making cash-in as a ludicrous moment of recent times.

#3. The final nail in the coffin for the Money in the Bank concept

Some of the winners and how they were booked killed the aura of the briefcase

John Cena won the contract in 2012 for the sake of it, winning his cash-in match via disqualification at WWE RAW 1000, and Damien Sandow's failed attempt in 2013, albeit came in a good match, he was never able to recover from it. Corbin's win was a total waste of an opportunity.

Besides Big E's glorious moment in 2021, most of the winners in recent times were pointless, be it Braun Strowman in '18, Brock Lesnar in '19, or even Otis in '20, who later lost the contract to The Miz. The latter was nothing but a placeholder champion who held the WWE Title for a week.

With Theory's cash-in fail on a mid-card title, any bit of credibility that the contract had and the thrill of having a readymade target on the back for the world champion has been lost.

#2. He won the Title three weeks later anyway

In perhaps the most shocking result to come out of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Bobby Lashley indirectly gave the former Mr. Money in the Bank a clear opening to roll over and pin the champion. It's almost poetic as the All Mighty was the cause of Theory's failed cash-in.

If the plan was to give him the title anyway, what was the point of simply throwing away a contract like that?

#1. It diminished the value of the contract

The Money in the Bank has had an allure since its inception

Since its inception in 2005, there have been some remarkable cash-ins in WWE history. Edge, CM Punk, and The Miz did it twice, and each time it was different, and most of them were fresh and exciting.

Seth Rollins' cash-in at WrestleMania 31 achieved the peak of the contract's value. But as aforementioned, some wrestlers have won the contract only to lose, with the company having no plans for them with the briefcase.

A recent report stated Triple H's intentions to shift the annual Money in the Bank matches to WrestleMania.

Here's hoping Triple H makes significant changes to the treatment of the briefcase in 2023.

Do you think Triple H will retire the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

