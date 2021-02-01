5 Reasons why Drew McIntyre defeated Goldberg to remain the WWE Champion 

Royal Rumble 2021 kicked off with Goldberg and Drew McIntyre who took each other to the limit in a massive opening contest.

Both men hit their finishers on one another, and at the end of the day, it was Drew McIntyre who emerged as the victor, defeating the WCW icon, Goldberg.

Why did WWE choose to have Goldberg, one of the most proven draws in the history of the business, come up short against Drew McIntyre on this occasion?

Do remember that Goldberg has defeated others like The Fiend and Brock Lesnar, two people who were portrayed as seemingly bulletproof.

#5 Goldberg was only brought in to elevate Drew McIntyre, as reported in an SK Wrestling exclusive

A source within #WWE tells SK that Goldberg v. McIntyre at the Royal Rumble is what Vince McMahon wants, even though the creative team doesn't.



"Vince thinks this match will propel Drew to the stratosphere of superstars."



Current plans are for it to be a one off (Drew retains). — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) January 5, 2021

A source told SK Wrestling how Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre would play out a long time ago. This is what he had to say:

A WWE source informed SK Wrestling that Vince McMahon booked Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg in an attempt to "propel Drew to the stratosphere of Superstars.

The same report said that Drew McIntyre would be the man to defeat Goldberg. As well as he has been booked thus far, he did lose a lot of momentum losing to Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell and then losing to Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2020. For him to diminish the aura of Goldberg, by beating him clean does him a world of favor.

Drew McIntyre has suffered from there not being any fans in the arena, and this is a way to rehabilitate him in a significant way by defeating a man who's been bulletproof for most of his career. The question now is whether Goldberg will look nearly as strong when he shows up at WrestleMania or later, for his second appearance of the year.