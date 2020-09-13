5 Reasons why Mandy Rose moving to WWE RAW could be a good decision

In an unexpected series of events, The Miz revealed on Talking Smack that he had a hand in persuading Mandy Rose on moving to WWE RAW.

A while later, Mandy Rose reacted to this decision, and it appeared as if she was just as surprised by this trade like any other WWE fan.

The story right now is that The Miz pulled some strings backstage in order to ensure that Mandy Rose and Otis won't stay on WWE's Blue brand together. This should come off as no surprise since Miz and John Morrison are currently embroiled in a feud with Heavy Machinery.

But now that The Golden Goddess is a part of the Red brand, there are a lot of opportunities for her on Monday nights. Here are five reasons why Mandy Rose moving to WWE RAW could be a good decision.

#5: Fresh opponents for Mandy Rose on WWE RAW

Mandy Rose being traded to WWE RAW has led everyone to speculate about interesting potential opponents for her since the news first broke out.

The list could be endless, but from Rose's time on WWE SmackDown, she has gained a lot of steam from a character's point-of-view. Perhaps Mandy Rose could use some of that momentum to elevate several members of the RAW roster.

The IIconics recently broke up and it is difficult to tell whether or not they can succeed as solo competitors. It has been reported that Vince McMahon sees good things for Peyton Royce in the future. But at the same time, Billie Kay's WWE future is uncertain, which is why Mandy Rose could do good things while being paired with either member of The IIconics.

Bianca Belair is another underutilized WWE RAW talent who has great potential, and she is another one of many interesting opponents for Mandy Rose on the Red brand.