5 Reasons why Vince McMahon is probably furious after AEW Double or Nothing

Vince is not a happy camper

AEW Double or Nothing just happened. The fans have spoken and it seems to have been a resounding success. The event started a little rough but ended on a high. It was a buildup throughout the PPV which didn't let the audience down, the ones in the arena and the ones watching at home.

As they say on the internet, the hype is real. Sure, there was some parts of the show that didn't come across well. The camera work was shoddy at times as it didn't catch some of the moves of the high flyers. The wrong video played on the titantron at other times. The opening Battle Royal was a bit of a mess. But, all of that didn't matter in the end.

Here's where AEW delivered. There were surprises that no one was expecting. There was fantastic in-ring action from unknown wrestlers. The show, while long, was paced very well and it ended in a fantastic finale, which drove the audience at the MGM Grand crazy. Sin City was alive and well. More likely, if WWE were not paying attention before, they certainly are now.

When I say WWE, I mean the one and only Vince McMahon. The things that happened probably made him furious as well as the rest of the McMahon family. Some were obvious while others...probably not so much. So, let's get into it.

Here are 5 things that Vince McMahon is probably furious about AEW when they created headlines with Double or Nothing

#5 WWE Superstars supporting or acknowledging AEW Double or Nothing

Say What?

While the wrestling industry is huge, a lot of WWE Superstars have a friend or a loved one in AEW. It was recently reported that AEW is being taken seriously by WWE as competition amongst many others. There were also rumors that after AEW Double or Nothing, Vince McMahon was furious at the WWE Roster.

Some of the WWE Roster showed their appreciation for the event, which included the likes of Sasha Banks, Matt Hardy, Peyton Royce, Karl Anderson and Heath Slater. Imagine that during the Monday Night Wars; Triple H and Kevin Nash giving each other high fives over social media.

So, it's understandable that Vince would be furious over WWE talent expressing support for the other side. On the other hand, it's unavoidable. The industry is no longer defined by those parameters. But, considering Vince's rumored reaction, it's quite obvious that AEW did something right.

