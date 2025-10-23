5 Replacements for Nikki Cross in The Wyatt Sicks for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Match

With Seth Rollins' injury, it appears that the Wyatt Sicks will face the MFTs inside the cage at Survivor Series: WarGames. The seeds have been planted over the last two weeks, as both sides have had confrontations on SmackDown.Despite issuing a warning from the big screen, Uncle Howdy has missed both live showdowns with Nikki Cross standing across the ring from Solo Sikoa.The former RAW Women's Champion cannot compete in the steel cage but could be ringside for the match.Sikoa has also targeted the United States title and anyone challenging for it. The next five stars could take Cross's place at Survivor Series: WarGames.#5. Shinsuke Nakamura gets revengeThe MFTs returned at full strength during Sami Zayn's Open Challenge match against Shinsuke Nakamura. Tama Tonga returned from injury to blindside The King of Strong Style and Zayn.Nakamura didn't get revenge after the attack, but could be added to the Wyatt Sicks' side. He portrays a dark samurai character that could fit the dynamic of the group.It would also be fitting for the Japanese star to compete in such a high-profile match since he could be hanging up his boots in 2026.#4. Rey Fenix joins the fray at WarGamesSikoa and the MFTs interrupted Rey Fenix's photo shoot last week. He stood up for himself but was taken out backstage. He then came out to help Zayn and Ilja Dragunov after their US title showdown.Due to the numbers advantage, the heroes were left in a heap in the ring. WarGames matches usually have one or two high flyers as participants. It opens up moves off the top of the cage.Jacob Fatu and Bronson Reed jumped off the cage last year, and IYO SKY does so in every match. Fenix could add his exciting, fast-paced offense to offset the physical nature of the Wyatt Sicks.#3. Ilja Dragunov won the US title on SmackDown View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLike Nakamura and Fenix before him, Ilja Dragunov faced Sami Zayn in an Open Challenge match. The main difference was that he successfully dethroned The Underdog of the Underground.The competitors shared a moment of respect after the clash, but the MFTs ruined it by attacking both men. The Mad Dragon isn't afraid of pain or punishment, so he'd be more than willing to oppose the MFTs inside WarGames.He also holds the United States title, which is key to Solo Sikoa's plan of putting his family back atop SmackDown.#2. Sami Zayn is a veteran of WarGamesEven if the Vision opposed Roman Reigns and the Usos at WarGames, Zayn would probably have joined the team for nostalgia's sake. He's competed in each steel cage contest over the last three years.He's also the man who took the United States Championship from Sikoa. Zayn has fought with and against Solo.Unless he leaves SmackDown, he will continue to do so going forward. Zayn could replace the rabid Cross as the fifth member of the Wyatt Sicks' team.#1. Braun Strowman returns to his familyBraun Strowman may have been released from WWE yet again this year, but he's still visible on the USA Network. His show, Everything on the Menu, hits the air this month.The Monster of All Monsters was a member of the Wyatt Family. He also feuded with the Fiend version of Bray Wyatt. The MFTs have a few heavy hitters in JC Mateo and Talla Tonga.The Sicks may need to add another monster to their ranks for WarGames. Strowman could return for a one-off appearance to help the spiritual successor to Bray Wyatt and the Wyatt Family.