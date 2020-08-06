5 Rumors that came true this week - 4-Time Champion from WWE signs special AEW deal, Backstage chaos, 'Volatile' Vince McMahon and more

We're back with another edition of Sportskeeda's weekly series, where we look at the rumors that came true in professional wrestling and WWE.

It was an important week in the wrestling business as WWE introduced a new concept titled RAW Underground. However, details about the shoot-styled wrestling contest were out in the public domain before the show went on air.

The same thing happened when it came to the introduction of a new faction, as the news and details of the faction's debut were leaked before the show.

Elsewhere, another popular former Champion from WWE confirmed that he had signed a special short-term deal with AEW.

A Superstar is also set to make his in-ring debut at SummerSlam and the details of the match were also revealed well in advance. A rumor about the 'Eye for an Eye' match was also inadvertently confirmed by Seth Rollins during a recent interview.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona confirms short-term deal with AEW

Matt Cardona FKA Zack Ryder wrestled his first match for AEW on the most recent Dynamite episode. He looked quite decent in the tag team contest.

Raj Giri of WrestlingInc had reported that Cardona was actually not signed on a long-term contract and that the former WWE Superstar's AEW deal was a brief one.

Sportskeeda's very own Rick Ucchino recently spoke to Cardona and confirmed Raj Giri's report.

Cardona revealed that he had just signed up with AEW for a few appearances, but that could change as the veteran stated that he was in AEW to win titles.

"Yes, so there's a couple of appearances, a few appearances right now but listen... I'm not here for a little vacation. I'm here to win the TNT Title, the AEW Title, to get all those action figures! I'm here because I want to be here. You know what I'm saying? So we'll get there. Just stay tuned. Everybody just take a chill pill and relax and enjoy the show!"

Cardona picked up the win in his first AEW match alongside his real-life friend Cody, and it would be interesting to see how AEW uses the 4-time Champion from the WWE and whether he does end up signing a full-time contract.