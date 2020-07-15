5 Rumors that came true this week - CM Punk's demand for wrestling return, Top female WWE Superstar's plastic surgery, Kevin Owens to NXT and more

We're back again with another stacked edition of our weekly series in which we list the rumors from the world of professional wrestling and WWE that came true.

We begin with a rumor that has been circulating for a long time, and that is with regards to CM Punk's full-time return to pro wrestling. Why didn't CM Punk sign a deal with AEW even though there was interest on both sides? During a recent interview, Cody confirmed a story that has been discussed for a long time now, which includes CM Punk's astronomical demand.

Elsewhere, a top female WWE Superstar confirmed that she would be away from WWE longer than expected as she is set to undergo surgery to fix an issue that came up from a prior plastic surgery.

Kevin Owens also confirmed that he was the catalyst for a significant change that recently happened backstage in the WWE. The Prizefighter even confirmed details of the talks he had with Vince McMahon and Triple H about possibly going back to WWE NXT.

Drew McIntyre also played a huge role in the return of a recently released Superstar on RAW.

#5. Reason why former WWE Superstar CM Punk didn't sign with AEW, his 'astronomical demand' about a return

It's no secret that former WWE Champion CM Punk was one of Tony Khan's first choices while setting up All Elite Wrestling. It's also no secret that AEW and CM Punk did have discussions regarding a possible signing.

Konan revealed on the Keepin' it 100 podcast that he had heard about CM Punk asking for an astronomical amount from AEW.

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Cody Rhodes confirmed that there were negotiations between Punk and the promotion, and the former WWE Champion did ask for a great deal of money.

Cody explained that while Punk is worth a lot of money, AEW can't afford to be financially irresponsible and repeat the same mistakes as WCW or Jim Crockett promotions. Cody said that some brilliant and fiscally conservative people surround and flank the promotion, and the goal is to turn a profit at the end of the day.

"As far as the CM Punk negotiations go, everyone heard the famous 'he got a text from us.' Yeah, of course, there were negotiations, and he did ask for a great amount of money, and Punk is worth a great deal of money."

Cody went on to explain his relationship with CM Punk and provided more details on why the entire 'CM Punk to AEW' proposition never really became a reality:

"I think there is a good relationship there. I think I have a good relationship with Phil, I believe Tony does too, and I'm not sure really when it comes to him, it's not so much about the money. It's about are you interested in doing this? Because the price tag becomes a lot more justifiable if you're genuinely interested in what we're doing at the high speed we're doing it. And again, that's not even specific to him; just in general, if the passion is not there, the money is not there."