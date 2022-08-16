5 Sasha Banks Matches we’d like to see in WWE

Sasha Banks walked out of WWE with her partner Naomi back in May. Ever since, there has been speculation about where she might go. Will she go to AEW? Will she return to WWE? With Triple H now running WWE, it’s been heavily rumored that she may have signed a new contract with WWE.

Should she come back though with the new creative direction of WWE, there are many potential matches and feuds that Sasha could feature in. Some of them might be rematches, but with female wrestlers being pushed further under Triple H, there are many new faces she could also battle. Here's a list of five potential Sasha Banks feuds we’d all like to see in WWE.

#5. Facing the winners of the Tag Team Tournament

The new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are to be decided in a series of tournament matches on RAW & SmackDown. We’re a long way from knowing who the champions will be. However, it would be very exciting to have Sasha Banks & Naomi make their much anticipated returns and face the winners.

They could claim to be the real champions. After all, they never really lost the titles. Depending on who wins, they could even call them a bunch of upstarts. If Sasha Banks and Naomi were to put over the new Women’s Tag Champions, it would be a good way for them to pay some dues.

Regardless of who wins, having a top-level feud for the Women’s Tag Team Titles could lend much-needed prestige to the titles.

#4. Verses NXT Champion Mandy Rose

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises to come out of NXT 2.0 is Mandy Rose’s run as Women’s Champion. Mandy Rose's skills in the ring have grown significantly in just the past year. She could well be one of the best Women’s Champions right now, and is yet somehow underrated.

What she could use is a big name to bring her up to the next level. The returning Sasha Banks could be that big name. The precedent was set years ago for a main roster star to go to battle in NXT for the title thanks to Charlotte Flair. Likewise, Paige set the standard for an NXT women’s champion to come to the main roster and challenge a women’s champion there… should Sasha become champion again.

The feud between them would likely elevate both the NXT women’s title and Mandy Rose herself. She is a star in the making and really just needs a credible opponent to face.

#3. New challengers rise, against Iyo Sky

Iyo Sky now featured on the main roster

Iyo Sky, known in NXT as Io Shirai, is a former NXT Women’s Champion. She is considered by many fans to be one of the best female wrestlers out of NXT since the four horsewomen themselves. She has numerous excellent matches to her name, for example, at TakeOver XXX when she had an epic bout against Dakota Kai for the NXT Women's Championship

Her recent move to RAW opens up many possibilities and dream matches. A battle against Sasha Banks presents just such an opportunity. In one corner we’d have one of the biggest rising stars on their way to the top, and at the other end would be Sasha Banks, a six-time Women’s Champion.

Sky could go over in this match as it would do a lot to lend her credibility. Beating a superstar of Banks' caliber could do so much for her career. What WWE needs right now is fresh faces ready to lead the women’s division into the future and a victory for Sky accomplishes that aim.

#2. Naomi vs Sasha Banks

Naomi and Sasha Banks stand tall at WrestleMania

Banks could play the part of the selfish narcissist who tries to boss Naomi around. Naomi could object to Sasha and her bossy nature, eventually leading to a split. Naomi could then blame Banks for hurting her career and claim she forced them to walk out of WWE.

It has the potential to become a very personal feud between them that could span several events. With proper creative, the issues between them could become a top-drawing angle. It’s believable that they could get three or four matches between them.

#1. Rematch against Bianca Belair

Sasha and Naomi stole the show at WrestleMania 37

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair had an absolute killer match between them at the main event of WrestleMania. However, fans are yet to witness a rematch between the two stars. The talent between the two superstars promises to always produce a beautiful battle for the ages.

This wouldn’t be a match to put on any show. It should be featured at WrestleMania, Summerslam, or Royal Rumble. By all rights, it could main event a Premium Live Event, and probably should. They have such wonderful chemistry between them. When Sasha left, the idea that they may never have another match between the two was very disappointing to fans.

With all of these options, fans will certainly hope that Sasha Banks does make her return to WWE. Sasha's potential return opens up a new era in her career. What other matches would you like to see Sasha Banks feature in, should she return?

