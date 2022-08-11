5 Charlotte Flair matches we’d like to see in WWE

With Charlotte Flair possibly returning soon to WWE, it’s obvious that they will want to put her in a main event level match for the title, or in a major feud. It is inevitable. The question is who should she battle with? With Charlotte, they can have different sorts of matches and make them count for something.

Charlotte took time off after her match with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. It was a rematch of WrestleMania 38. Flair won their WrestleMania encounter but Ronda won their battle at Backlash. She left soon after to get married and have a vacation away from WWE.

Rob Schamberger @robschamberger Here it is, 12 weeks in the making: @MsCharlotteWWE “The Majesty”. It’s my most involved, detailed and ambitious painting to date. I hope you love seeing it as much as I did making it! Here it is, 12 weeks in the making: @MsCharlotteWWE “The Majesty”. It’s my most involved, detailed and ambitious painting to date. I hope you love seeing it as much as I did making it! https://t.co/wqx2zvz3zv

In this article, we explore five matches that I think would be good for her to work in. Some of these matches will have happened before. But this is WWE and we get rematches all the time. Sometimes the best match of a feud turns out to be a rematch.

#5 Charlotte vs Liv Morgan for the WWE SmackDown Women's Title

Charlotte faced Liv Morgan several times on RAW & SD

Liv Morgan is the current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. She won the title against Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank. It might be logical for Charlotte to come back and try to claim the belt. Morgan getting a win over one of the biggest stars like Charlotte would probably do a lot for her career.

Flair can treat Morgan as if she isn't in her league. This would set up for a program where Liv could prove she belongs to the big leagues. Charlotte could give her a nod of respect but warn Morgan that she will come for the title someday.

#4 Charlotte vs Sasha Banks in an "I Quit" Match

Charlotte has Sasha right where she wants her

Charlotte vs Sasha Banks is a match that we’ve seen many times. However, with Sasha’s recent walk out, if she comes back there will be a rare chance for Charlotte to act more of a babyface in the match. This could possibly play out with Charlotte acting like Sasha is an outsider.

Charlotte can cut blistering promos on Sasha, calling her a quitter. If by chance the audience sides with Sasha, she would just flip the script a little and sound extra mean. Charlotte could possibly get very personal and claim that she refuses to wrestle a quitter.

Sasha could strike at Charlotte at every chance she gets to force a match to happen. The match itself, could be an "I Quit" match to reinforce the entire "quitter" angle.

#3 Charlotte vs. Bianca Belair- The Last Mountain to Climb

Charlotte and Bianca faced each other before, in NXT

Bianca Belair has beaten the members of the four horsewomen. She’s beaten Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks on PPV. But it's a stretch to say she’s beaten Charlotte. The only wins she has over Charlotte in a 1 on 1 match are DQ victories.

Presenting Charlotte as the next challenger for Bianca, the last mountain to climb. This match is a battle that could happen at WrestleMania. The angle could play with Charlotte believing that she is the only one that Bianca hasn’t decisively beaten yet.

This battle could even turn into a feud with Bianca Belair losing her title to Charlotte, and then getting it back a month or two later. Bianca winning could be the last mountain for her to climb. She would have beaten all four of the horsewomen and could establish herself as the face of the WWE’s Women’s Division.

#2 Charlotte vs. Dakota Kai, a star is born

Dakota Kai is a star in the making

Charlotte is such a major star that it would make a lot of sense for her to be used to build up fresh talent from NXT. A PPV match against Dakota Kai or Iyo Sky could really serve this purpose. Such a match could be similar to what Nikki Bella did for Charlotte back in 2015.

Flair is an established top veteran of the women's division. Such a victory for Dakota Kai would bring her to the next level in WWE. The match could be a star-maker and could counter the argument that Charlotte walks all over other stars.

#1 Charlotte vs Ronda Rousey, the Decisive Final Match

Flair could return and continue her feud with Ronda Rousey. A rematch does not require any championship to be on the line. Each woman has a victory over the other with the championship on the line. Ronda Rousey also had a win by DQ over Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series 2018. This rematch could be a revenge feud.

If this match were to happen, it would be nice to have Charlotte win the match. It’s unknown how long Rousey will remain with the company. However, Charlotte has put her blood, sweat, and tears into this industry.

While most of the matches between them were very good, a final revenge blood match could well cap off a quality feud between them.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil